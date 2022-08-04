New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market-Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05149319/?utm_source=GNW

The pandemic has reinforced the paradigm shift toward “work from anywhere” or hybrid/flexible working, with new usage scenarios proliferating in various industries, including healthcare, education, and government, creating long-term opportunities for professional headsets. Despite continued supply chain issues faced by all leading professional headset providers during 2021, the market managed to grow driven mainly by growth in cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC headsets. Growth in the cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC category in 2021 was triggered both from users needing products that can accommodate different work environments as well as from the manufacturers themselves, which when challenged by inventory issues and lower margins, pivoted customers from one product to another. While impacted in 2021, corded PC USB and UCC headsets and cordless DECT PC USB and UCC headsets are expected to return to growth in 2022 and going forward.Going forward, the analyst estimates the total professional headset market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent in terms of unit shipments and 9.0 percent in terms of sales from 2021 to 2028. Growth is expected to continue to come from cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC headsets, corded PC USB and UCC headsets, and cordless DECT PC USB and UCC headsets. The growth of software-based business communications and collaboration services wil continue to drive demand for PC USB and UCC headset across the forecast period.As part of this analysis, The analyst has identified market drivers, restraints, competitive trends, and growth opportunities in the global professional headset market. Through extensive primary and secondary research, this analysis provides enterprise communications providers and manufacturers with an in-depth perspective on the dynamics of a changing market. The analyst expects that this analysis will provide vendors with valuable insights to accelerate their growth and expand their penetration opportunities within the headset marketplace.

Author: Alaa Saayed

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05149319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________