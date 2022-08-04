New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type, Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Nozzle Type, Usage, Power Source, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05178635/?utm_source=GNW

Over the past few years, Agricultural sprayers have become important for farmers or growers for spraying fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides during the harvest time as per the need. Technological developments permit farmers to apply chemicals in an effective manner. Therefore, the market for agricultural sprayers has gained a momentum because change in farming techniques and technological adoption. Furthermore, growing importance on farm efficiency and productivity, increasing production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, and government support toward modern agricultural methodologies are some of the important factors driving the agricultural sprayers market growth.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.5% during the forecast period.

In developing economies, the markets for agri-food products are rapidly changing, becoming increasingly open and homogenized toward international standards.Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, Japan, and others are traditional agricultural countries.



These countries are adopting modern farming techniques and equipment such as tractor mounted sprayers along with new distribution channels are fueling the agricultural sprayers market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Self-propelled agricultural sprayers dominate the market with 38.6% of total market share in value.



One of the most used types of sprayers, self-propelled sprayers are easy to use and offers great flexibility in terms of nozzle types and height adjustment.Self-propelled sprayers are utilized to attain the large-scale productivity demand of crops.



Self-propelled sprayers are attached with a selectable tank size, which can be increased or decreased depending on the farm size. The growing demand for wide coverage equipment on farms is anticipated to drive the self-propelled agricultural sprayers in near future.



Growing application of aerial sprayers in large-sized farms to drive the market growth

larger farms that can afford to invest in large machinery can respond to soil moisture opportunities better by undertaking tillage and planting operations promptly. Handheld sprayers work with low pressures. This low pressure makes them slow and inefficient enough to use on large farms. Therefore, large-scale farmers and farming cooperation’s prefer aerial sprayers. These sprayers easily manage to spray on large farm surfaces with minimal effort. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing various aerial sprayers to effectively manage the crop yield of farmers with large-size farms. In December 2021, China-based one of the key players in drone and camera technology Da-Jiang Innovation (DJI) unveiled agriculture drone DJI AGRAS T20 that offers enhanced spraying system for greater crop efficacy



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34.0%, Tier 2- 46.0%, Tier 3 – 20.0%

• By Designation: Director – 40.0%, CXOs – 30.0%, and Others- 30.0%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 5%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• John Deere (US)

• CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

• Kubota Corporation (Japan)

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

• STIHL (Germany)

• AGCO Corporation (US)

• Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan)

• Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

• EXEL Industries (France)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the agricultural sprayers market on the basis of type, farm size, nozzle type, power source, capacity, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global agricultural sprayers, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the agricultural sprayers market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the agricultural sprayers market is flourishing

