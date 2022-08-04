Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Ambev, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, Hershey, Kraft Heinz, Kerry Group, Monster Beverage, and Royal DSM

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonalcoholic Beverages: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global market for nonalcoholic beverages using 2021 as a base year and provides estimates for the forecast period of 2022-2027, with projections for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nonalcoholic beverages. The market is broken down by packaging, category, sales channels, and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The global nonalcoholic beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. Nonalcoholic beverages are constantly changing markets as customer tastes and habits evolve. These new clients are far younger than earlier generations, and they are far more aware of the hazards associated with alcohol consumption.

Beverage quality has increased in recent years. A factor that supported this phenomenon was the desire by the public to continue drinking beer while still living a healthy lifestyle more in keeping with modern culture and, for example, eliminating the risk related to driving while intoxicated.



Rising health concerns, an aging global population, and increasing per capita income in developing countries will drive the industry. The worldwide nonalcoholic beverages industry is confronted with several issues, including high prices for nonalcoholic beverages and a lack of consumer knowledge about nonalcoholic beverages.

Due to exponential growth, there are numerous potential chances to enter the global nonalcoholic beverages market. There is also an opportunity for nonalcoholic beverage contract makers to optimize product manufacturing and delivery times. The global nonalcoholic beverages market is growing due to increased industry regulation, new product launches, and acquisitions.

This report provides market insights into the global nonalcoholic beverages market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, and India, and the top nonalcoholic beverages in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nonalcoholic beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the nonalcoholic beverages industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research, and future opportunities in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of nonalcoholic beverages is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each nonalcoholic beverage segment are provided.

The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for nonalcoholic beverages. It explains the foremost market drivers of the global nonalcoholic beverages market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the nonalcoholic beverages market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for nonalcoholic beverages, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonalcoholic beverages market with analyses and global market forecasts through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for nonalcoholic beverages, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, packaging, sales channel, and geographic region

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, etc.

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 Impact on the global beverage industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for nonalcoholic beverages

Market share analysis of the leading international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and the global competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Ambev SA, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, Carlsberg A/S, The Hershey Co., Kraft Heinz Co., Kerry Group, Monster Beverage Corp., and Royal DSM N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Nonalcoholic Beverages in a Post-Pandemic World

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry Overview

Market Strategies

Fewer Contract Manufacturers

New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

The Future of the Industry

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Nonalcoholic Beverages Value Chain

Sales Channels

Value-Added Services

Nonalcoholic Beverages Supply Chain

Supply Chain Strategy

Distribution of Nonalcoholic Beverages

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Packaging

Global Market Overview

Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Can Packaging

Paper Packaging

Pet Bottle Packaging

Other Packaging

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Sales Channel

Global Market Overview

Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Vending Machines

Convenience Stores

Mass Retailers

Online Sales

Other Sales Channels

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Category

Global Market Overview

Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Carbonated Beverages

Mineral Water

Juice, Cordials, and Smoothies

Standard White Milk

Rtd Coffee and Tea

Energy and Sports Drinks

Other Beverages

Chapter 8 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages

Introduction

Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Company Profiles

Ambev Sa

Arca Continental

Asahi Group Holdings

Becle Sab De Cv

Britvic Group

Carabao Group plc

Carlsberg Group

Celsius Holdings Inc.

China Foods Ltd.

China Mengniu Dairy Co.

Coca-Cola

Dabur

Danone Sa

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

Embotelladora Andina Sa

Fevertree Drinks plc

Fomento Economico Mexicano De C.V. (Femsa)

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

Fraser and Neave Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

He Bei Chengde Lolo Co. Ltd.

Hubei Juneyao Health Drinks Co. Ltd.

Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co. Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Ito En Co. Ltd.

Kerry Group

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Lg Household & Health Care

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Monster Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp.

Oatly Ab

Osotspa Public Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Primo Water Corp.

Quinenco Sa

Royal Dsm N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

The Hershey Co.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

Uni-President Enterprises Corp.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

Varun Beverages Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

