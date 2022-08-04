The global thermally conductive plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 121 million in 2021 to reach USD 298 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by Type, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04823024/?utm_source=GNW

Deployment of telecommunication infrastructure and 5G communication devices will provide significant growth opportunities to thermally conductive plastics manufacturers. However, availability of conventional materials and low thermal conductivity of plastics is expected to limit the growth of the market.



In terms of value, PEI is the third fastest-growing type in the thermally conductive plastics, during the forecast period.

PEI, along with thermally conductive fillers, is a cost-effective solution due to lesser manufacturing steps and joints.Due to its creep resistance, low smoke emission, and flame resistance, the demand for PEI as a thermally conductive plastic has increased significantly.



PEI has applications in jet engine components, medical devices, and electrical & electronics insulators owing to its extremely low smoke generation.



In terms of value, healthcare is estimated to be second fastest-growing segment in thermally conductive plastics market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The developments in the surgical robot industry for critical surgeries such as neurosurgery and spinal surgery are expected to increase the demand for thermally conductive plastics in medical equipment.Thermally conductive plastics offer various advantages over conventional materials, such as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding, which protect against electronic malfunction due to electromagnetic waves.



The housing of critical components in medical equipment and heat sinks are a few applications of thermally conductive plastics in the healthcare industry.



Europe region accounted for the third-largest share in the thermally conductive plastics market by value.

The presence of diversified end-use industries, manufacturers, compounders, distributors, and technical service providers for polymer testing and analysis present growth opportunities for the market.Europe is considered an automotive hub, owing to the presence of established automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler.



Development in material science, innovation, and high investment in R&D for automotive, industrial automation, energy, electronic lighting, and medical devices will drive the European market for thermally conductive plastics.Base polymers, including PBT, PA, PPS, and PC are the most common types of thermally conductive plastics used in Europe.



Some of the European manufacturers in the thermally conductive plastics market are BASF, DSM, Covestro AG, Ensinger, LANXESS, Lehmann&Voss&Co., LATI Industria Termoplastici S.p.A., and WITCOM Engineering Plastics BV.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the thermally conductive plastics market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 30%, Europe – 30%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global thermally conductive plastics market includes Celanese Corporation (US), DSM (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), LANXESS (Germany), Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan), Ensinger (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.( Japan), and KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the thermally conductive plastics market based on by type, by end-use industry, and region.Based on type, the market has been segmented into polyamide, PC, PPS, PBT, PEI, and polysulfones.



Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the thermally conductive plastics market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04823024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________