Sakura – Emerging Star in Metaverse Has Launched Land Editor

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The evolution of the metaverse has been a steady stream of impressive technology, and it’s just getting started. Emerging projects like Sakura continue to work towards creating a metaverse that will change life as we know it. The full impact the metaverse will have on how we learn, work, and play is yet to be seen.

Sakura is a multiplayer online sandbox blockchain game mainly based on RPG exploration & creation. Sakura aims to create NFT game with great fun, allowing players to build social network and join in Metaverse in a simple, creative and interesting way. Players just need to easily check Sakura (https://sakuraplanet.io) website and there is detailed instructions on how to play, create and have fun.

Players can use [Sakura NFT] and [Sakura Land NFT] to experience creation, construction, planting, mining, adventure, competition, etc., and become a participant in metaverse ecology and have the opportunity to play with fun.

Sakura realizes community autonomy and focuses on building a great community where players can collaborate to create and have fun in NFT metaverse. Players holding Sakura NFT are members of Sakura DAO and have voting rights to manage affairs of Sakura Space City.

There are diverse gameplay in Sakura and players not only can play game to earn but also will enjoy a lot of fun. Sakura has a lot of original design and advantages that makes it superior over other similar projects:

Sakura has already built a successful NFT project (https://twitter.com/SakuraMeta) with strong community members contributing to the strong community

Sakura has long-term development plan and has already released alpha test version of Sakura Land Editor

There are over 25+ team members of talented designers and expert developers with rich experience in building successful project and Sakura aims to build Sakura in the long run.

Players can enjoy various gameplay of creation, stake, resource exploration, battle, trade etc.

SAK is the token of Sakura game and ecosystem with great value and use cases. Sakura has just started its glory and has already gained a lot of attention, In such a short time period, it has already accumulated more than 70000 community members who share enthusiasm and passion about Sakura, there is more to explore in the future.

