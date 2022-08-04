Millimeter Wave Technology Global Forecast Report to 2026, Featuring Profiles of Lightpointe Communications, Millitech, QuinStar Technology and Farran Technology

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global millimeter wave technology market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 36% during 2021-26. The growth is attributed to the surging number of mobile users, increasing demand for higher bandwidth, and the burgeoning implementation of MMW technology in military, aerospace, and satellite applications. Moreover, massive investment toward 5G infrastructure and accelerating demand among several industries are the primary factors generating more demand for millimeter-wave technology.



In addition, growing demand in the telecom industry due to escalating internet penetration, mounting research & development activities in millimeter-wave technology, and soaring need for a high-speed network for accessing smart applications are the factors further driving the market growth.



Scanning Systems Witnessing Significant Growth



Based on Product, the Scanning Systems segment is set to grow significantly in the Global Millimeter Wave Technology market in the forecast period. Scanner systems are the products used for screening people and detecting objects like weapons & explosives underneath clothing using electromagnetic radiation. The burgeoning adoption of millimeter wave technology-based scanner systems in airports, malls, and various public places is propagating the market growth.



Antennas & Transceivers Exhibits Fastest Growth



Based on Component, Antennas & Transceivers exhibits robust growth in the Global Millimeter Wave market in the forecast period due to the growing use of antennas & transceivers in consumer electronics applications and the telecom sector for high-speed wireless communications.



Moreover, the rapid development of advanced millimeter-wave distributed antenna radio units due to the adoption of 5G wireless networks by various countries and the surging need to enhance the quality of indoor 5G applications further fuels the segment growth.



North America Dominated the Market



North America accounted for the largest market share in the Global Millimeter Wave Technology market in 2019 due to the burgeoning deployment of mm Wave technology in aerospace, telecom, and healthcare, the sturdy footing of giant market players, and the growing demand for autonomous vehicles owing to the paradigm shift of customer preferences toward smart driving assistant cars.



The US acquired the highest market share in the North American region. Factors such as a boost in the growth of connected devices like smartphones & tablets, increasing government investment to support 5G development, a significant increase in autonomous vehicles, and rising web traffic contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.



17. Competition Outlook

Lightpointe Communications

Millitech Inc.

Bridgewave Communications

QuinStar Technology

Eravant

Cablefree: Wireless Excellence

E-Band Communications

Farran Technology

Aviat Networks

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication

Trex Enterprises

