Urology Devices Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 55.91 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Urology Devices Market Size ” valued at USD 32.03 billion in 2021. The market valued at USD 35.93 billion in 2022 and reached USD 55.91 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of single-use cystoscopes and technological advancements in the devices may boost industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Global Urology Devices Market 2022-2029.”

April 2021: Ambu received a Health Canada clearance for the distribution of its novel single-use flexible cystoscope, aScope 4 Cysto.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 55.91 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 32.03 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 159





Robust Investments in Research and Development to Enhance Industry Progress

Urology devices are used to diagnose and treat bladder disorders, urethral malignancies, kidney disorders, and urolithiasis. The increasing investments in research and development may enhance the demand for medical devices. Rising healthcare expenditures and the strong demand for advanced medical devices and procedures may fuel sales of urology devices. Furthermore, increasing demand for dialysis products such as hemodialysis machines and dialysate may propel industry progress. Moreover, rising cases of kidney disorders may drive the urology devices market growth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Rising Kidney Disorders to Propel Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the urology devices market share because of rising kidney disorders. The market in North America stood at USD 12.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Further, rising in-patient visits for diagnosis and treatment is expected to enhance the product demand. These factors may propel market development.

In Europe, the presence of a huge number of patient pool suffering from urolithiasis and bladder disorders may boost urology devices’ demand. Moreover, increasing approvals for urology devices by the C.E. European commission may bolster industry progress.

In Asia Pacific, rising focus on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding urology disorders’ diagnosis is likely to foster the demand for urology devices. These factors may allow for market progress during the upcoming years.





Segmentation By Product Type Endoscopes Cystoscopes Disposable Reusable Ureteroscopes Disposable Reusable Other Endoscopes

Laser & Lithotripsy Devices

Dialysis Devices

Other Devices

Accessories By Application Urolithiasis

Urethral Malignancies

Bladder Disorders

Kidney Diseases

Others By End-User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Others By Geography North America U.S. (By Application) Canada (By Application)

Europe U.K. (By Application) Germany (By Application) France (By Application) Spain (By Application) Italy (By Application) Scandinavia (By Application) Rest of Europe (By Application)

Asia Pacific Japan (By Application) China (By Application) India (By Application) Australia (By Application) Southeast Asia (By Application) Rest of Asia Pacific (By Application)

Rest of the World





Companies Incorporate Novel Technologies to Elevate their Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market gain approvals for enhancing their brand image. For example, KARL STORZ SE & Co. K.G. received a U.S. FDA for the Blue Light system in February 2022 for its utilization with Photocure ASA's Cysview for Blue Light Cystoscopy procedures. This approval may allow the company to boost its brand image. Furthermore, companies devise acquisitions, automated production techniques, mergers, partnerships, and novel product launches to boost their market position.





Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Stryker (U.S.)

Cook Medical (U.S.)

Dornier Medtech (Germany)

Rocamed (Monaco)

