Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results, achieves many full-year digital targets early

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results(2) for the period ended June 26, 2022.

“Our third quarter results once again demonstrate the success of our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy to transform Lee Enterprises to a vibrant, digital-centric company,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our substantial third quarter digital growth, we exceeded our full year targets in digital subscriptions, digital subscription revenue, and Amplified Digital® revenue a full quarter ahead of schedule, and we remain positioned to finish the year strong.”

Mowbray added “I am incredibly encouraged by the pace of digital transformation at Lee as we remain the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media with 49% growth in digital subscriptions, and we reached a digital inflection point in advertising, with digital representing 51% of our total advertising and marketing services revenue. Amplified Digital® revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, up 74% in the quarter, and totaled $66 million over the last twelve months, exceeding our year-end target of $65 million. Strong performance in these categories drove Total Digital Revenue(3) growth of 27% in the quarter.”

“With continued execution on both the revenue and cost side, we expect substantial fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth as we reaffirm our full year target of $95 - $98 million,” said Mowbray.

Key Financial Highlights:

• Total operating revenue of $195 million.

• Total Digital Revenue was $61 million (+27% YOY) and represented nearly one-third of our total operating revenue. Total Digital Revenue was $224 million over the last twelve months, on track to achieve our full year target of $230 million.

• Digital-only subscription revenue increased 50% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year and totaled $37 million over the last twelve months. Digital-only subscribers increased 49% and now total 501,000, exceeding our fiscal year-end guidance of 495,000.

• Digital advertising and marketing services revenue reached the inflection point representing 51% of total advertising revenue and totaled $46 million (+27% YOY). Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $21 million (+74% YOY) and $66 million over the last twelve months, exceeding our full year target of $65 million.

• Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $4 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews totaled $8 million (+17% YOY).

• Operating expenses totaled $190 million and Cash Costs(1) were up 1.0%. Rapidly rising prices, incremental investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, and an increase in cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital® led to the increase in cash costs. Partially offsetting the increases were reductions in costs tied to our legacy print revenue streams.

• Net income totaled $0.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $23 million.

Fourth Quarter Outlook:

• Digital Subscription Revenue $11 million (+44% YOY) • Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue $48 million (+28% YOY) • Total Digital Revenue $62 million (+27% YOY) • Adjusted EBITDA $29 million (+13% YOY) - $32 million (+25% YOY)

Debt and Free Cash Flow:

On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt(4). The $576 million in financing has a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company’s Excess Cash Flow(4), and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the 13 weeks ended June 26, 2022:

• The principal amount of debt totaled $462.6 million, reduction of $20.1 million for the fiscal year to date. • Cash on the balance sheet totaled $15.7 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $446.9 million. • Capital expenditures totaled $2.9 million in the 13 weeks ended June 26, 2022. For 2022, we expect capital expenditures to total up to $10 million. • For 2022, we expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $5 million and $9 million. • We made no pension contributions in the fiscal year. We do not expect any material pension contributions in fiscal year 2022 as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.1 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

• The overall impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company's revenues and costs; • The long-term or permanent changes the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the publishing industry, which may result in permanent revenue reductions and other risks and uncertainties; • We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of the BH Media or the Buffalo for unknown legal and other matters that may arise; • Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers; • The warrants issued in our 2014 refinancing will not be exercised; • The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business; • Changes in advertising and subscription demand; • Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising; • Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs; • Interest rates; • Labor costs; • Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems; • Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions; • Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships; • Our ability to manage increased capital costs; • Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ; • Competition; and • Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "aim", “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry, including statements regarding the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 26, June 27, Percent June 26, June 27, Percent (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Operating revenue: Print 44,814 54,632 (18.0 ) 145,032 174,933 (17.1 ) Digital 46,187 36,490 26.6 132,356 104,393 26.8 Advertising and marketing services revenue 91,001 91,122 (0.1 ) 277,388 279,326 (0.7 ) Print 78,079 81,483 (4.2 ) 234,962 249,332 (5.8 ) Digital 10,969 7,309 50.1 28,953 20,573 40.7 Subscription revenue 89,048 88,792 0.3 263,915 269,905 (2.2 ) Print 10,671 11,880 (10.2 ) 32,430 37,177 (12.8 ) Digital 4,317 4,696 (8.1 ) 13,600 14,328 (5.1 ) Other revenue 14,988 16,576 (9.6 ) 46,030 51,505 (10.6 ) Total operating revenue 195,037 196,490 (0.7 ) 587,333 600,736 (2.2 ) Operating expenses: Compensation 78,126 82,731 (5.6 ) 246,333 250,048 (1.5 ) Newsprint and ink 7,542 7,051 7.0 22,254 22,222 0.1 Other operating expenses 88,004 82,117 7.2 258,665 243,749 6.1 Depreciation and amortization 8,818 10,836 (18.6 ) 27,445 33,794 (18.8 ) Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net 1,086 242 NM (11,340 ) 6,938 NM Restructuring costs and other 6,072 1,419 NM 19,862 5,880 NM Operating expenses 189,648 184,396 2.8 563,219 562,631 0.1 Equity in earnings of associated companies 1,050 1,689 (37.8 ) 4,211 4,902 (14.1 ) Operating income 6,439 13,783 (53.3 ) 28,325 43,007 (34.1 ) Non-operating (expense) income: Interest expense (10,292 ) (11,010 ) (6.5 ) (31,478 ) (34,129 ) (7.8 ) Curtailment gain - - - 1,027 23,830 (95.7 ) Pension withdrawal cost - - - (2,335 ) (12,310 ) (81.0 ) Other, net 4,205 2,330 (29.9 ) 13,530 6,240 NM Non-operating expenses, net (6,087 ) (8,680 ) (29.9 ) (19,256 ) (16,369 ) 17.6 Income before income taxes 352 5,103 (93.1 ) 9,069 26,638 (66.0 ) Income tax expense 156 1,366 (88.6 ) 2,363 7,106 (66.7 ) Net income 196 3,737 (94.8 ) 6,706 19,532 (65.7 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (465 ) (510 ) (8.8 ) (1,588 ) (1,537 ) 3.3 (Loss) income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (269 ) 3,227 NM 5,118 17,995 (71.6 ) Earnings per common share: Basic (0.05 ) 0.56 NM 0.89 3.15 (71.8 ) Diluted (0.05 ) 0.55 NM 0.87 3.10 (71.8 )





DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 26, June 27, Percent June 26, June 27, Percent (Thousands of Dollars, Except per share Data) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 46,187 36,490 26.6 132,356 104,393 26.8 Digital Only Subscription Revenue 10,969 7,309 50.1 28,953 20,573 40.7 Digital Services Revenue 4,317 4,696 (8.1 ) 13,600 14,328 (5.1 ) Total Digital Revenue 61,473 48,495 26.8 174,909 139,294 25.6 Print Advertising Revenue 44,814 54,632 (18.0 ) 145,032 174,933 (17.1 ) Print Subscription Revenue 78,079 81,483 (4.2 ) 234,962 249,332 (5.8 ) Other Print Revenue 10,671 11,880 (10.2 ) 32,430 37,177 (12.8 ) Total Print Revenue 133,564 147,995 (9.8 ) 412,424 461,442 (10.6 ) Total Operating Revenue 195,037 196,490 (0.7 ) 587,333 600,736 (2.2 )





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income 196 3,737 6,706 19,532 Adjusted to exclude Income tax expense 156 1,366 2,363 7,106 Non-operating expenses, net 6,087 8,680 19,256 16,369 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,050 ) (1,689 ) (4,211 ) (4,902 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other, net 1,086 242 (11,340 ) 6,938 Depreciation and amortization 8,818 10,836 27,445 33,794 Restructuring costs and other 6,072 1,419 19,862 5,880 Stock compensation 327 205 1,026 639 Add: Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%)(5) 1,268 1,923 4,864 5,421 Adjusted EBITDA 22,960 26,719 65,971 90,777

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, (Thousands of Dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses 189,648 184,396 563,219 562,631 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 8,818 10,836 27,445 33,794 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net 1,086 242 (11,340 ) 6,938 Restructuring costs and other 6,072 1,419 19,862 5,880 Cash Costs 173,672 171,899 527,252 516,019





