Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results, achieves many full-year digital targets early

Digital-only subscribers total 501,000 (49% YOY)
Reached digital inflection point in advertising with 51% digital revenue
Amplified Digital® revenue grew 74% and totaled $66M over the last twelve months
Reaffirms full year Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance of $95 - $98 million
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results(2) for the period ended June 26, 2022.
“Our third quarter results once again demonstrate the success of our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy to transform Lee Enterprises to a vibrant, digital-centric company,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our substantial third quarter digital growth, we exceeded our full year targets in digital subscriptions, digital subscription revenue, and Amplified Digital® revenue a full quarter ahead of schedule, and we remain positioned to finish the year strong.”
Mowbray added “I am incredibly encouraged by the pace of digital transformation at Lee as we remain the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media with 49% growth in digital subscriptions, and we reached a digital inflection point in advertising, with digital representing 51% of our total advertising and marketing services revenue. Amplified Digital® revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, up 74% in the quarter, and totaled $66 million over the last twelve months, exceeding our year-end target of $65 million. Strong performance in these categories drove Total Digital Revenue(3) growth of 27% in the quarter.”
“With continued execution on both the revenue and cost side, we expect substantial fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth as we reaffirm our full year target of $95 - $98 million,” said Mowbray.
Key Financial Highlights:
|•
|Total operating revenue of $195 million.
|•
|Total Digital Revenue was $61 million (+27% YOY) and represented nearly one-third of our total operating revenue. Total Digital Revenue was $224 million over the last twelve months, on track to achieve our full year target of $230 million.
|•
|Digital-only subscription revenue increased 50% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year and totaled $37 million over the last twelve months. Digital-only subscribers increased 49% and now total 501,000, exceeding our fiscal year-end guidance of 495,000.
|•
|Digital advertising and marketing services revenue reached the inflection point representing 51% of total advertising revenue and totaled $46 million (+27% YOY). Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $21 million (+74% YOY) and $66 million over the last twelve months, exceeding our full year target of $65 million.
|•
|Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $4 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews totaled $8 million (+17% YOY).
|•
|Operating expenses totaled $190 million and Cash Costs(1) were up 1.0%. Rapidly rising prices, incremental investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, and an increase in cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital® led to the increase in cash costs. Partially offsetting the increases were reductions in costs tied to our legacy print revenue streams.
|•
|Net income totaled $0.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $23 million.
Fourth Quarter Outlook:
|•
|Digital Subscription Revenue
|$11 million (+44% YOY)
|•
|Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue
|$48 million (+28% YOY)
|•
|Total Digital Revenue
|$62 million (+27% YOY)
|•
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$29 million (+13% YOY) - $32 million (+25% YOY)
Debt and Free Cash Flow:
On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt(4). The $576 million in financing has a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company’s Excess Cash Flow(4), and no financial performance covenants.
As of and for the 13 weeks ended June 26, 2022:
|•
|The principal amount of debt totaled $462.6 million, reduction of $20.1 million for the fiscal year to date.
|•
|Cash on the balance sheet totaled $15.7 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $446.9 million.
|•
|Capital expenditures totaled $2.9 million in the 13 weeks ended June 26, 2022. For 2022, we expect capital expenditures to total up to $10 million.
|•
|For 2022, we expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $5 million and $9 million.
|•
|We made no pension contributions in the fiscal year. We do not expect any material pension contributions in fiscal year 2022 as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.1 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 26,
|June 27,
|Percent
|June 26,
|June 27,
|Percent
|(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Operating revenue:
|44,814
|54,632
|(18.0
|)
|145,032
|174,933
|(17.1
|)
|Digital
|46,187
|36,490
|26.6
|132,356
|104,393
|26.8
|Advertising and marketing services revenue
|91,001
|91,122
|(0.1
|)
|277,388
|279,326
|(0.7
|)
|78,079
|81,483
|(4.2
|)
|234,962
|249,332
|(5.8
|)
|Digital
|10,969
|7,309
|50.1
|28,953
|20,573
|40.7
|Subscription revenue
|89,048
|88,792
|0.3
|263,915
|269,905
|(2.2
|)
|10,671
|11,880
|(10.2
|)
|32,430
|37,177
|(12.8
|)
|Digital
|4,317
|4,696
|(8.1
|)
|13,600
|14,328
|(5.1
|)
|Other revenue
|14,988
|16,576
|(9.6
|)
|46,030
|51,505
|(10.6
|)
|Total operating revenue
|195,037
|196,490
|(0.7
|)
|587,333
|600,736
|(2.2
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation
|78,126
|82,731
|(5.6
|)
|246,333
|250,048
|(1.5
|)
|Newsprint and ink
|7,542
|7,051
|7.0
|22,254
|22,222
|0.1
|Other operating expenses
|88,004
|82,117
|7.2
|258,665
|243,749
|6.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,818
|10,836
|(18.6
|)
|27,445
|33,794
|(18.8
|)
|Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net
|1,086
|242
|NM
|(11,340
|)
|6,938
|NM
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,072
|1,419
|NM
|19,862
|5,880
|NM
|Operating expenses
|189,648
|184,396
|2.8
|563,219
|562,631
|0.1
|Equity in earnings of associated companies
|1,050
|1,689
|(37.8
|)
|4,211
|4,902
|(14.1
|)
|Operating income
|6,439
|13,783
|(53.3
|)
|28,325
|43,007
|(34.1
|)
|Non-operating (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(10,292
|)
|(11,010
|)
|(6.5
|)
|(31,478
|)
|(34,129
|)
|(7.8
|)
|Curtailment gain
|-
|-
|-
|1,027
|23,830
|(95.7
|)
|Pension withdrawal cost
|-
|-
|-
|(2,335
|)
|(12,310
|)
|(81.0
|)
|Other, net
|4,205
|2,330
|(29.9
|)
|13,530
|6,240
|NM
|Non-operating expenses, net
|(6,087
|)
|(8,680
|)
|(29.9
|)
|(19,256
|)
|(16,369
|)
|17.6
|Income before income taxes
|352
|5,103
|(93.1
|)
|9,069
|26,638
|(66.0
|)
|Income tax expense
|156
|1,366
|(88.6
|)
|2,363
|7,106
|(66.7
|)
|Net income
|196
|3,737
|(94.8
|)
|6,706
|19,532
|(65.7
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(465
|)
|(510
|)
|(8.8
|)
|(1,588
|)
|(1,537
|)
|3.3
|(Loss) income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
|(269
|)
|3,227
|NM
|5,118
|17,995
|(71.6
|)
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|(0.05
|)
|0.56
|NM
|0.89
|3.15
|(71.8
|)
|Diluted
|(0.05
|)
|0.55
|NM
|0.87
|3.10
|(71.8
|)
DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 26,
|June 27,
|Percent
|June 26,
|June 27,
|Percent
|(Thousands of Dollars, Except per share Data)
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue
|46,187
|36,490
|26.6
|132,356
|104,393
|26.8
|Digital Only Subscription Revenue
|10,969
|7,309
|50.1
|28,953
|20,573
|40.7
|Digital Services Revenue
|4,317
|4,696
|(8.1
|)
|13,600
|14,328
|(5.1
|)
|Total Digital Revenue
|61,473
|48,495
|26.8
|174,909
|139,294
|25.6
|Print Advertising Revenue
|44,814
|54,632
|(18.0
|)
|145,032
|174,933
|(17.1
|)
|Print Subscription Revenue
|78,079
|81,483
|(4.2
|)
|234,962
|249,332
|(5.8
|)
|Other Print Revenue
|10,671
|11,880
|(10.2
|)
|32,430
|37,177
|(12.8
|)
|Total Print Revenue
|133,564
|147,995
|(9.8
|)
|412,424
|461,442
|(10.6
|)
|Total Operating Revenue
|195,037
|196,490
|(0.7
|)
|587,333
|600,736
|(2.2
|)
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(Thousands of Dollars)
|June 26,
|June 27,
|June 26,
|June 27,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|196
|3,737
|6,706
|19,532
|Adjusted to exclude
|Income tax expense
|156
|1,366
|2,363
|7,106
|Non-operating expenses, net
|6,087
|8,680
|19,256
|16,369
|Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI
|(1,050
|)
|(1,689
|)
|(4,211
|)
|(4,902
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other, net
|1,086
|242
|(11,340
|)
|6,938
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,818
|10,836
|27,445
|33,794
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,072
|1,419
|19,862
|5,880
|Stock compensation
|327
|205
|1,026
|639
|Add:
|Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%)(5)
|1,268
|1,923
|4,864
|5,421
|Adjusted EBITDA
|22,960
|26,719
|65,971
|90,777
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 26,
|June 27,
|June 26,
|June 27,
|(Thousands of Dollars)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses
|189,648
|184,396
|563,219
|562,631
|Adjustments
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,818
|10,836
|27,445
|33,794
|Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net
|1,086
|242
|(11,340
|)
|6,938
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,072
|1,419
|19,862
|5,880
|Cash Costs
|173,672
|171,899
|527,252
|516,019
NOTES
|(1
|)
|The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:
|•
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that enhances financial statement users overall understanding of the operating performance of the Company. The measure isolates unusual, infrequent or non-cash transactions from the operating performance of the business. This allows users to easily compare operating performance among various fiscal periods and how management measures the performance of the business. This measure also provides users with a benchmark that can be used when forecasting future operating performance of the Company that excludes unusual, nonrecurring or one time transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is a component of the calculation used by stockholders and analysts to determine the value of our business when using the market approach, which applies a market multiple to financial metrics. It is also a measure used to calculate the leverage ratio of the Company, which is a key financial ratio monitored and used by the Company and its investors. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus non-operating expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, restructuring costs and other, stock compensation and our 50% share of EBITDA from TNI and MNI, minus equity in earnings of TNI and MNI.
|•
|Cash Costs represent a non-GAAP financial performance measure of operating expenses which are measured on an accrual basis and settled in cash. This measure is useful to investors in understanding the components of the Company’s cash-settled operating costs. Periodically, the Company provides forward-looking guidance of Cash Costs, which can be used by financial statement users to assess the Company's ability to manage and control its operating cost structure. Cash Costs are defined as compensation, newsprint and ink and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, other non-cash operating expenses and other expenses are excluded. Cash Costs also exclude restructuring costs and other, which are typically paid in cash.
|(2
|)
|This earnings release is a preliminary report of results for the periods included. The reader should refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and on Form 10-K for definitive information.
|(3
|)
|Total Digital Revenue in the prior year was reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. Total Digital Revenue is defined as digital advertising and marketing services revenue (including Amplified), digital-only subscription revenue and digital services revenue. Previously other digital subscription revenue was included. All periods have been restated for the reclassification.
|(4
|)
|The Company's debt is the $576 million term loan under a credit agreement with BH Finance LLC dated January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement"). Excess Cash Flow is defined under the Credit Agreement as any cash greater than $20,000,000 on the balance sheet in accordance with GAAP at the end of each fiscal quarter, beginning with the quarter ending June 28, 2020.
|(5
|)
|TNI refers to TNI Partners publishing operations in Tucson, AZ. MNI refers to Madison Newspapers, Inc. publishing operations in Madison, WI.