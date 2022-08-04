The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for H1 of 2022

English Lithuanian

During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the H1 of 2022 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there .

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00