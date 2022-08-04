Modern Maids Phoenix Desert-Proofs Local Residences

PHOENIX, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Maids, the premier residential cleaning company in the Southwest, is bringing its white-glove services to the desert. The company's Phoenix location recently celebrated its grand opening, giving not only greater Phoenix, but also Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, and the rest of the metro area a full-service option for keeping their homes spotless and healthy.

Modern Maids understands the special care required to keep a desert home immaculate and orderly. The region's climate presents special challenges that the company's cleaners are specially trained to combat. It's not simply a matter of making a home look its best, says Modern Maids founder and CEO Justin Carpenter.

"The high heat, dry air, and gusty winds that permeate the Phoenix region constantly pelts homes and apartments with dust, leaves, and debris that can find their way indoors," he explains. "More important, these weather patterns force Phoenicians indoors for much of the day. Unfortunately, Phoenix weather attracts dust mites, germs, mold, and disease-carrying bugs that also seek sanctuary from the heat by invading our indoor spaces. The need to get rid of these uninvited guests puts a premium on cleanliness and household hygiene."

Homeowners, renters, and landlords can easily avail themselves of Modern Maids' full line of cleaning services, including move-in/move-out, deep cleaning, or routine biweekly tidying by booking online or through the company's mobile application. Just fill out the convenient form - home location, number of bedrooms, bathrooms and extra services required.

Modern Maids' standard service includes many of the finishing touches and additional care that cost extra with other cleaning companies. With every Modern Maids appointment, clients get:

Thoroughly vacuumed carpets, swept wooden floors and mopped tile and linoleum.

Dusted furniture, shelves, ceiling fans, and light fixtures.

High-touch bathrooms and kitchens that are not only polished but also disinfected.

Clients can select optional services, as well, including laundry, oven interior, refrigerator interior and more.

Modern Maids' dedicated, professional cleaners clearly take pride in their work. All are subjected to the company's thorough hiring process, including criminal background checks and skills evaluations before they ever step foot in a client's home. The company also uses only environmentally friendly cleaning products whenever possible.

Carpenter asserted that Modern Maids is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will be coming home to a spotless, light, airy, and fresh space where they can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Engaging Modern Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

One-time cleaning rates start at $125 with significant discounts for weekly, biweekly, and monthly service.

#

About Modern Maids

Modern Maids (www.modern-maids.com/phoenix-maid-service/, 480-780-0105) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Modern Maids offers not only "routine" and "deep cleaning services," but also move-in/move-out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

Contact Information

Justin Carpenter, CEO

3402 N 32nd St Unit 114, Phoenix, Arizona 85018

480-780-0105

info@modern-maids.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.