OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Highlights



Revenue increased 41% to $569 million

Same-store sales increased 12%

Gross profit margin expanded 90 basis points to 32.3%

Net income increased 25% to $64 million

Net income per diluted share attributable to OneWater increased 27% to $3.86

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 45% to $95 million

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"The business is firing on all cylinders, significantly exceeding our expectations. We delivered record results in the fiscal third quarter, with revenues increasing 41% and Adjusted EBITDA1 rising 45%. Our performance was bolstered by strength across the business, diversity in our model, and a powerful, multi-faceted acquisition engine,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “Through a broad network of high-caliber stores, our dealers are leveraging OneWater’s scale, inventory and expanded offerings, while mitigating challenges presented by a constrained production environment. At the same time, we are rapidly growing the business and further positioning OneWater as a leader in the industry. Our announced acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. late in the quarter provides yet another example of our M&A prowess to support long-term profitable growth.”

“As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, we have maintained our momentum and the consumer demand has been robust,” continued Mr. Singleton. “Since entering the public markets more than two years ago, we have delivered strong earnings results for our shareholders quarter after quarter, and we believe we have strategies in place for long-term value creation. Through our expanded footprint, diversified business model and best-in-class integration playbook, we believe we are well-positioned for outperformance throughout the coming years.”

For the Three Months

Ended June 30 2022 2021 $ Change % Change (unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues New boat $ 376,886 $ 288,222 $ 88,664 30.8 % Pre-owned boat 98,181 71,116 27,065 38.1 % Finance & insurance income 18,979 15,238 3,741 24.6 % Service, parts & other 74,854 29,631 45,223 152.6 % Total revenues $ 568,900 $ 404,207 $ 164,693 40.7 %

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record revenue for fiscal third quarter 2022 was $568.9 million, an increase of 40.7% compared to $404.2 million in fiscal third quarter 2021 and was primarily due to our increase in same-store sales and revenue from acquired businesses, with strong contribution from acquired revenues related to service, parts and other sales. During fiscal third quarter 2022 same-store sales increased 12% compared to fiscal third quarter 2021, primarily as a result of the continued strong demand environment.

New and pre-owned boat revenue increased 30.8% and 38.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year, driven by a significant increase in the average unit price of new boats and a significant increase in the unit sales of pre-owned boats. Finance & insurance income was up 24.6% and service, parts and other sales was up 152.6%, both compared to the prior year, as a result of the Company’s acquisition activity to expand the higher margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues.

Gross profit totaled $183.9 million for fiscal third quarter 2022, up $57.0 million from $127.0 million for fiscal third quarter 2021. Gross profit margin of 32.3% increased 90 basis points compared to the prior year period driven by our strategic acquisitions of companies focused on higher margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues and brokerage revenues, as well as the shift in the mix and size of boats sold and local pricing strategies.

Fiscal third quarter 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $87.9 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared to $60.5 million, or 15.0% of revenue, in fiscal third quarter 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to higher marketing expenses, as well as higher administrative costs.

Net income for fiscal third quarter 2022 totaled $64.5 million, compared to $51.6 million in fiscal third quarter 2021. The increase was primarily due to the elevated gross profit and significant increase in service, parts and other sales during the period.

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal third quarter 2022 was $3.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.04 per diluted share in 2021. For fiscal third quarter 2022, charges related to transaction costs and contingent consideration adversely impacted diluted earnings per share. This amount, tax effected at 25%, was $0.20 per diluted share.

Fiscal third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 45.2% to $95.1 million, compared to $65.5 million for fiscal third quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $95.7 million and total liquidity, including cash and availability under credit facilities, was in excess of $125.0 million. Total inventory as of June 30, 2022, decreased sequentially to $269.4 million compared to $293.2 million on March 31, 2022. As expected, inventories declined as the summer selling season ramped up during the quarter.

Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2022, was $335.8 million, and adjusted long-term net debt (net of $95.7 million cash)1 is 1.0 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA1.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising its fiscal full year 2022 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA2 to be in the range of $240 million to $250 million and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.20 to $9.60, both of which include previously completed acquisitions but excludes any other acquisitions that may be completed during the remainder of the year. For the fiscal year 2022, OneWater now anticipates that same store sales will be up low-double digits, despite an expected challenging inventory environment.

Conference Call and Webcast

OneWater will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern time. To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code:

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues New boat $ 376,886 $ 288,222 $ 903,104 $ 679,704 Pre-owned boat 98,181 71,116 227,484 165,778 Finance & insurance income 18,979 15,238 43,234 32,990 Service, parts & other 74,854 29,631 173,477 69,429 Total revenues 568,900 404,207 1,347,299 947,901 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown separately below) New boat 274,544 211,141 659,046 520,820 Pre-owned boat 68,749 52,566 164,078 125,566 Service, parts & other 41,668 13,548 96,729 33,341 Total cost of sales 384,961 277,255 919,853 679,727 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,867 60,476 222,455 143,685 Depreciation and amortization 4,073 1,475 10,549 3,816 Transaction costs 1,337 65 5,158 633 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,118 - 11,022 377 Income from operations 87,544 64,936 178,262 119,663 Other expense (income) Interest expense – floor plan 1,131 956 3,056 2,206 Interest expense – other 3,311 1,083 7,937 3,222 Other (income) expense, net (166) (158) 491 (247) Total other expense, net 4,276 1,881 11,484 5,181 Income before income tax expense 83,268 63,055 166,778 114,482 Income tax expense 18,785 11,498 36,455 20,559 Net income 64,483 51,557 130,323 93,923 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (959) - (1,970) - Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC (7,547) (17,054) (16,060) (31,158) Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. $ 55,977 $ 34,503 $ 112,293 $ 62,765 Earnings per share of Class A common

stock – basic $ 3.96 $ 3.14 $ 8.14 $ 5.77 Earnings per share of Class A common

stock – diluted $ 3.86 $ 3.04 $ 7.90 $ 5.63 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A

common stock outstanding 14,133 10,976 13,791 10,884 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A

common stock outstanding 14,512 11,341 14,205 11,143





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash $ 95,690 $ 113,249 Restricted cash 16,209 7,437 Accounts receivable, net 80,495 37,748 Inventories, net 269,430 116,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,389 32,311 Total current assets 519,213 307,618 Property and equipment, net 80,235 66,206 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,433 82,992 Other assets: Deposits 823 504 Deferred tax assets 32,585 18,620 Identifiable intangible assets, net 245,659 74,004 Goodwill 342,605 151,564 Total other assets 621,672 244,692 Total assets $ 1,347,553 $ 701,508 Accounts payable $ 51,199 $ 24,909 Other payables and accrued expenses 54,725 55,688 Customer deposits 65,520 43,114 Notes payable – floor plan 217,338 108,160 Current operating lease liabilities 12,788 8,253 Current portion of long-term debt 19,450 11,858 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 915 482 Total current liabilities 421,935 252,464 Other long-term liabilities 25,766 6,904 Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion 45,290 25,594 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 114,545 75,184 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 316,349 103,885 Total liabilities 923,885 464,031 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 14,133,130 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 11,661,575 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 141 117 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 1,429,940 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 3,377,449 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 14 34 Additional paid-in capital 178,347 123,643 Retained earnings 186,536 60,029 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc 365,038 183,823 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 58,630 53,654 Total stockholders’ equity 423,668 237,477 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,347,553 $ 701,508





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Trailing twelve months ended

June 30, Description 2022 2021 2022 Net income $ 64,483 $ 51,557 $ 152,813 Interest expense – other 3,311 1,083 9,059 Income tax expense 18,785 11,498 41,698 Depreciation and amortization 4,274 1,475 12,409 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,118 - 13,894 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - Transaction costs 1,337 65 5,394 Other (income) expense, net (166) (158) 490 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,142 $ 65,520 $ 235,757 Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 335,799 Less: Cash (95,690) Adjusted long-term debt $ 240,109 Adjusted net debt leverage ratio 1.0x

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 19 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted long-term net debt, as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation above.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt

We defined adjusted long-term net debt as long-term debt (including current portion) less cash. We consider, and we believe certain investors and analysts consider, adjusted long-term net debt, as well as adjusted long-term net debt divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, to be an indicator of our financial leverage.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company’s business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed acquisitions, including the risk that proposed acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine’s website at www.onewatermarine.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below.

2 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.