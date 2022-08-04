Orchard Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Reviews Recent Business Highlights

Additional Libmeldy® reimbursement discussions advancing across Europe with product sales totaling $3.1M in Q2 and $8.2M YTD



OTL-200 U.S. BLA filing for MLD on track for late 2022 / early 2023

Seven abstracts accepted at SSIEM highlight potential of HSC gene therapy platform to address difficult-to-treat neurodegenerative disorders

Ended Q2 with $170.9M of cash and investments and runway into 2024; R&D expenses in Q2 declined 22% from the prior quarter

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced recent business highlights along with its financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2022.

“Our work in the second quarter has honed our focus to areas where we believe HSC gene therapy is scientifically and clinically positioned to address difficult-to-treat neurodegenerative conditions, such as our marketed therapy for MLD, Libmeldy,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer. “Commercially, we are focused on growing Libmeldy revenues in Europe and neighboring regions via multiple initiatives that will expand patient access and treatment while also preparing for our upcoming regulatory activities in the U.S.”

Dr. Gaspar continued, “Highlights from our clinical portfolio will be presented at the upcoming SSIEM meeting, including data from our neurometabolic programs that continue to demonstrate the unique ability of our approach to enable broad distribution of gene-corrected cells and localized delivery of therapeutic enzymes and proteins in the brain and in the case of MPSIH, in other organ systems.”

Libmeldy Commercial Activities

Year-to-date, Orchard has secured agreements in three major European markets (Germany, Italy and the UK) enabling access and reimbursement for Libmeldy for all eligible patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) who fall within the scope of the European marketing authorization. For the next phase of market access expansion, Orchard is undergoing technology assessments and conducting reimbursement discussions in Spain and France, among other countries, as well as with joint Health Technology Assessments (HTA) consortia such as Beneluxa (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria) and Finose (Finland, Norway and Sweden) to facilitate a faster path to reimbursed access for Libmeldy.

Patient identification efforts are progressing well, and Orchard expects the number of patients treated with Libmeldy in a commercial setting to increase in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of the year. The company also plans to enlarge its network of treatment centers by qualifying centers to administer Libmeldy in Sweden and Spain, in addition to existing centers in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and France.

Orchard continues to increase its support for newborn screening initiatives to drive early MLD diagnosis and identify as many eligible patients as possible. Studies have launched or initiated in Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., with five studies actively screening newborns and 11 studies or pilots launching or initiated overall. These programs could also identify patients to be treated commercially, if reimbursement is in place at the time of diagnosis.



Chief commercial officer Braden Parker commented, “We’re very encouraged by the progress on our primary launch initiatives in Europe including a prioritized reimbursement strategy, investments in patient identification and newborn screening and targeted geographic expansion. Our work in these areas is part of a comprehensive growth strategy to optimize Libmeldy’s potential that we expect to benefit from not only in 2022, but globally over the next three to five years.”

Upcoming Data Publications

Seven presentations from across Orchard’s HSC platform will be featured at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Meeting taking place August 30 – September 2 in Freiburg, Germany. Featured presentations include two oral presentations for Libmeldy / OTL-200 (MLD) and OTL-203 (mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler’s syndrome, MPS-IH), as well as several accepted abstracts highlighting newborn screening initiatives for MLD.



Key Upcoming Clinical and Research Milestones

Orchard is executing against the following list of upcoming expected milestones:

OTL-200 for MLD (U.S.) : Conduct a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2022 in advance of a BLA submission timeline of late 2022 to early 2023.

: Conduct a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2022 in advance of a BLA submission timeline of late 2022 to early 2023. OTL-203 for MPS-IH : Initiate a global registrational study in 2023.

: Initiate a global registrational study in 2023. OTL-201 for MPS-IIIA : Report clinical data, including early clinical outcomes of cognitive function, from the proof-of-concept (POC) trial by year end 2022.

: Report clinical data, including early clinical outcomes of cognitive function, from the proof-of-concept (POC) trial by year end 2022. Research programs : Report preclinical POC data for the OTL-104 program in NOD2 Crohn’s disease by year end 2022 in advance of IND-enabling studies in 2023 and an IND submission in 2024. Continue to advance the OTL-105 program in hereditary angioedema (HAE), OTL-204 program for GRN-FTD and work in HSC-generated antigen-specific Tregs.

:

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue from product sales was $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which included $3.1 million in product sales of Libmeldy and $0.6 million in product sales of Strimvelis. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue from product sales of Libmeldy totaled $8.2 million. The cost of product sales was $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2022. Cost of product sales includes the cost of manufacturing, royalties to third parties and non-cash amortization.

Collaboration revenue was $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, resulting from the collaboration of OTL-105 in HAE with Pharming Group N.V. entered into in July 2021. This revenue represents reimbursements for research costs and preclinical studies incurred by the company and a portion of the $17.5 million upfront consideration received by Orchard under the collaboration, which is being amortized into revenue over the expected duration of the agreement.

Research and development expenses were $22.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $21.8 million in the same period in 2021. R&D expenses remained flat for the period compared to the prior year and declined 22% versus the first quarter of 2022. The company expects our research and development expenses to decline further during the remainder of 2022 as a result of portfolio updates and workforce reduction undertaken during the first half of 2022. R&D expenses include the costs of clinical trials and preclinical work on the company’s portfolio of investigational gene therapies, as well as costs related to regulatory, manufacturing, license fees and milestone payments under the company’s agreements with third parties, and personnel costs to support these activities.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $14.3 million in the same period in 2021. The decline resulted primarily from

the realization of savings from the restructuring announced in March 2022, partially offset by increasing commercialization expenses to support a potential U.S. launch of Libmeldy in 2023, and third-party payments related to current sales of Libmeldy during the second quarter.

The company expects to continue to realize the benefits from the March 2022 restructuring and expects any savings to be fully reflected in its operating expenses by year end 2022.

The loss from operations was $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a loss from operations of $36.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The reduction in operating loss resulted primarily from revenue from product sales and the collaboration with Pharming in 2022 compared to 2021.

During the quarter, the company had losses on foreign currency transactions of approximately $18.2 million, which were driven primarily by balances denominated in foreign currencies that are subject to exchange rate fluctuations. Since the beginning of 2022, the U.S. dollar has strengthened against the British pound and euro resulting in these unrealized losses.

Net loss was $50.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $36.6 million in the same period in 2021. The company had approximately 126.4 million ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2022, were $170.9 million, with $33.0 million of debt outstanding, compared to $220.1 million and the same debt figure as of December 31, 2021. During the first half of 2022, the company received approximately $18.5 million in cash from refundable tax credits related to qualifying expenditures in 2020 and 2019, which partially offset the cash used for operating activities during the first six months of 2022. The company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its anticipated operating, debt service and capital expenditure requirements into 2024.

About Libmeldy / OTL-200

Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), also known as OTL-200, has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of MLD in eligible early-onset patients characterized by biallelic mutations in the ARSA gene leading to a reduction of the ARSA enzymatic activity in children with i) late infantile or early juvenile forms, without clinical manifestations of the disease, or ii) the early juvenile form, with early clinical manifestations of the disease, who still have the ability to walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline. Libmeldy is the first therapy approved for eligible patients with early-onset MLD.

The most common adverse reaction attributed to treatment with Libmeldy was the occurrence of anti-ARSA antibodies. In addition to the risks associated with the gene therapy, treatment with Libmeldy is preceded by other medical interventions, namely bone marrow harvest or peripheral blood mobilization and apheresis, followed by myeloablative conditioning, which carry their own risks. During the clinical studies of Libmeldy, the safety profiles of these interventions were consistent with their known safety and tolerability.

For more information about Libmeldy, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) available on the EMA website.

Libmeldy is approved in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. OTL-200 is an investigational therapy in the U.S.

Libmeldy was developed in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy.

About Orchard Therapeutics

At Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient’s own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard is advancing a pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Libmeldy product sales $ 3,145 $ — $ 8,204 $ — Strimvelis product sales 636 — 636 — Collaboration revenue 587 — 1,052 — Total revenue 4,368 — 9,892 — Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product sales 1,122 — 2,693 — Research and development 21,965 21,750 50,199 42,785 Selling, general and administrative 13,730 14,263 27,029 28,314 Total costs and operating expenses 36,817 36,013 79,921 71,099 Loss from operations (32,449 ) (36,013 ) (70,029 ) (71,099 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 213 113 282 284 Interest expense (672 ) (593 ) (1,347 ) (1,131 ) Other income (expense), net (18,227 ) 634 (24,279 ) 1,992 Total other income (expense), net (18,686 ) 154 (25,344 ) 1,145 Loss before income taxes (51,135 ) (35,859 ) (95,373 ) (69,954 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 219 (750 ) 161 (1,837 ) Net loss $ (50,916 ) $ (36,609 ) $ (95,212 ) $ (71,791 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 127,854,596 125,952,834 127,775,132 120,421,781





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,470 $ 55,912 Marketable securities 117,421 164,195 Accounts receivable 4,129 1,480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,077 23,011 Research and development tax credit receivable 11,226 30,723 Total current assets 205,323 275,321 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 25,455 24,316 Property and equipment, net 5,733 4,767 Restricted cash 4,266 4,266 Intangible assets, net 3,736 4,149 Research and development tax credit receivable 3,950 — Other assets 10,696 9,590 Total assets $ 259,159 $ 322,409 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,802 $ 10,008 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,286 24,318 Deferred revenue, current 1,147 346 Operating lease liabilities 6,670 7,335 Notes payable, current 5,500 786 Total current liabilities 48,405 42,793 Notes payable, long-term 27,539 32,086 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 10,291 12,519 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,183 19,278 Other long-term liabilities 6,469 5,783 Total liabilities 112,887 112,459 Total shareholders’ equity 146,272 209,950 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 259,159 $ 322,409

