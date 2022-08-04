Modern Maids Offering Convenient Cleaning Services in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Maids, the premier residential cleaning service in the Southwest, is going all-in in Las Vegas. The company's Southern Nevada location, which also services North Las Vegas and Henderson, takes the hassle out of maintaining a clean home. Residents can use the company's website or convenient mobile application to schedule Modern Maids' spotless Las Vegas cleaning services in 60 seconds or less and choose from an extensive line of one time, regularly scheduled and deep-cleaning options.

"Las Vegas is a 24-hour town with a mix of families, singles, retirees, homeowners, and apartment dwellers," Modern Maids owner and CEO Justin Carpenter observed. "Every client is unique, and we take the time to understand their cleaning needs, whether they are moving out of an apartment and want a thorough cleaning so they can recoup their deposit or they require maid services that can accommodate an irregular work schedule."

Modern Maids' standard service includes many of the finishing touches and additional care that cost extra with other cleaning companies. With every Modern Maids appointment, clients get:

Thoroughly vacuumed carpets, swept wooden floors, and mopped tile and linoleum

Dusted furniture, shelves, ceiling fans, and light fixtures

High-touch bathrooms and kitchens that are not only polished but also disinfected

Modern Maids' dedicated, professional cleaners clearly take pride in their work. All are subjected to the company's thorough hiring process, including criminal background checks and skills evaluations before they ever step foot in a client's home. The company also uses only environmentally friendly cleaning products whenever possible.

Carpenter asserted that Modern Maids is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will be coming home to a spotless, light, airy, and fresh space where they can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Engaging Modern Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

One-tine cleaning rates start at $125 with significant discounts for weekly, biweekly, and monthly service.

About Modern Maids

Modern Maids (www.modern-maids.com/las-vegas-maid-service/, 702-703-7889) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Modern Maids offers not only "routine" and "deep cleaning services," but also move-in/move-out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

Contact Information

Justin Carpenter, CEO

2709 Eldora Cir Unit B, Las Vegas NV 89146

702-703-7889

info@modern-maids.com

