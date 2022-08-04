Denver Maids Elevates House Cleaning in Capital City

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The premier residential cleaning service in the Southwest is open and ready for business in the Mile High City. With the grand opening of Denver Maids, residents in and around the capital city have an affordable, convenient full-service option for keeping their homes spotless.

Denver Maids takes the hassle out of maintaining a clean home, providing deep cleaning, regular visits, and specialized services that accommodate Denverite's unique needs. Whether customers want to prepare their house for winter, get a head start on spring cleaning, or make their house a showplace for entertaining guests, Denver Maids can customize a cleaning schedule that's perfect for anyone's lifestyle and budget.

"Denver is such a hard-working city and there is so much natural beauty to experience when the workday ends that it would be a shame to spend your leisure hours cleaning your house," notes Denver Maids founder and CEO Justin Carpenter. "We know every client is unique, and we take the time to understand their cleaning needs, whether they are moving out of a city apartment and want a thorough cleaning so they can recoup their deposit or they require weekly maid services for a four-bedroom tri-level in Broomfield."

Homeowners, renters, families, and students can easily afford Denver Maids' full line of cleaning services, including move-in/move-out, deep cleaning, and routine biweekly tidying. Rates start at $125, and frequency and loyalty discounts are available for regularly scheduled Denver Maid visits. Every Denver Maids appointment dispatches a qualified, background-checked professional armed with state-of-the-art supplies and equipment who takes pride in leaving the home clean, refreshed, and sanitized:

Thoroughly vacuumed carpets, swept wooden floors, and mopped tile and linoleum

Dusted furniture, shelves, ceiling fans, and light fixtures

High-touch bathrooms and kitchens that are not only polished but also disinfected

Additional services such as laundry, oven interior, refrigerator interior and more can be added at reasonable rates.

Denver Maids believes everyone deserves a healthy, orderly home, so the company makes it easy to book maid service online or through the company's mobile application. Customers can simply fill out the convenient form - home location, number of bedrooms, bathrooms and extra services required.

Carpenter Emphasized that Denver Maids is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing clients will be coming home to a spotless, light, airy, and fresh space where customers can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Engaging Denver Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

About Denver Maids

Denver Maids (https://denvermaids.com, 702-703-7889) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Denver Maids offers not only "routine" and "deep cleaning services," but also move-in/move-out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

