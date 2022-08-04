The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Quarter Summary

Net Sales Increased 11.9%

Comparable Store Sales Increased 12.0%

Gross Margin of 66.0%

Net income of $6.9 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.13

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“Our focus on improving the performance of our existing store portfolio again yielded strong topline results with another quarter of double-digit comps and sales in excess of $100 million. Both are great metrics for us and a testament to our entire team. We also saw a nice sequential improvement in gross margin from the first quarter. While we continue to navigate challenges presented by inflation and have seen our sales growth start to decelerate, we believe our strong balance sheet, improved in-stock levels, and exceptional team put us in a great position for long term success.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per June 30, June 30, share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 107,604 $ 96,193 $ 210,075 $ 188,277 Net sales growth(1) 11.9 % 42.0 % 11.6 % 16.2 % Comparable store sales growth(2) 12.0 % 41.6 % 11.6 % 16.0 % Gross margin rate 66.0 % 69.1 % 65.6 % 69.4 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 9.1 % 7.9 % 6.9 % 7.7 % Net income $ 6,914 $ 5,494 $ 10,427 $ 10,791 Net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,755 $ 15,385 $ 28,422 $ 30,080 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 15.6 % 16.0 % 13.5 % 16.0 % Number of stores open at the end of period 143 143 143 143





(1) As compared to the prior year period. (2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

SECOND QUARTER 2022



Net Sales

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased $11.4 million, or 11.9%, over the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased at comparable stores by 12.0% during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in average ticket driven by higher prices.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $4.6 million, or 6.9%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. The gross margin rate was 66.0% and 69.1% during the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in the gross margin rate was primarily due to vendor price increases in response to increases in the cost of energy, labor and other inflationary cost pressures as well as higher international freight rates. These cost increases were partially offset by an increase in our selling prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.4 million, or 4.1%, from $58.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $61.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in pay and benefits expenses excluding bonus expenses due to an increase in staffing levels, sales commissions and benefits costs. Additionally, store occupancy costs increased by $1.0 million due to inflationary cost pressures that resulted in higher common area maintenance, store repair and utility expenses, a $0.7 million increase in marketing expenses and a $0.4 million increase in travel expenses. These expense increases were partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in bonus expense during the quarter due to a reduction in accruals for annual incentives and lower levels of sales bonuses and a $0.7 million decrease in depreciation expense.

Inventory

Inventory increased by $5.3 million from $104.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $110.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The higher inventory level is attributable to an increase in the cost of the products purchased from our suppliers as well as steps taken to accelerate certain purchases ahead of announced price increases by our suppliers.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, our cash balance was $10.5 million and our debt balance remained at $5.0 million.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million compared with $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2022 % of net sales

2021 % of net sales

GAAP net income $ 6,914 6.4 % $ 5,494 5.7 % Interest expense 201 0.2 145 0.2 Provision for income taxes 2,663 2.5 1,975 2.1 Depreciation and amortization 6,415 6.0 7,065 7.3 Stock-based compensation 562 0.5 706 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,755 15.6 % $ 15,385 16.0 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2022 % of net sales

2021 % of net sales

GAAP net income $ 10,427 5.0 % $ 10,791 5.7 % Interest expense 467 0.2 313 0.2 Provision for income taxes 3,620 1.7 3,418 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 12,854 6.1 14,259 7.6 Stock-based compensation 1,054 0.5 1,299 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,422 13.5 % $ 30,080 16.0 %

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 15.0% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2022 compared to 13.9% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2021. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2022(1) 2021(1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 20,602 $ 20,099 Total Assets 347,424 354,776 Less: Accounts payable (27,257 ) (15,946 ) Less: Income tax payable (447 ) (125 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (41,806 ) (42,338 ) Less: Lease liability (135,705 ) (147,622 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,980 ) (4,244 ) Capital Employed $ 137,229 $ 144,501 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 15.0 % 13.9 %





(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,506 $ 9,358 Restricted cash 655 655 Receivables, net 4,184 3,202 Inventories 110,039 97,175 Income tax receivable 8,548 6,923 Other current assets, net 8,090 9,769 Total Current Assets 142,022 127,082 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,621 82,285 Right of use asset 116,961 123,101 Deferred tax assets 6,435 6,953 Other assets 3,232 1,337 Total Assets $ 345,271 $ 340,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,132 $ 30,884 Income tax payable 282 390 Current portion of lease liability 28,126 28,190 Other accrued liabilities 41,236 38,249 Total Current Liabilities 99,776 97,713 Long-term debt, net 5,000 5,000 Long-term lease liability, net 102,656 110,261 Other long-term liabilities 4,851 5,560 Total Liabilities 212,283 218,534 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 52,270,922 and 51,963,377 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 127,298 126,920 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,714 (4,713 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (29 ) 12 Total Stockholders' Equity 132,988 122,224 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 345,271 $ 340,758







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 107,604 $ 96,193 $ 210,075 $ 188,277 Cost of sales 36,586 29,768 72,212 57,666 Gross profit 71,018 66,425 137,863 130,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,240 58,811 123,349 116,089 Income from operations 9,778 7,614 14,514 14,522 Interest expense (201 ) (145 ) (467 ) (313 ) Income before income taxes 9,577 7,469 14,047 14,209 Provision for income taxes (2,663 ) (1,975 ) (3,620 ) (3,418 ) Net income $ 6,914 $ 5,494 $ 10,427 $ 10,791 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,890,063 50,259,945 50,802,423 50,183,310 Diluted 51,253,543 51,333,949 51,214,607 51,183,259







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin rate 66.0 % 69.1 % 65.6 % 69.4 % SG&A expense rate 56.9 % 61.1 % 58.7 % 61.7 % Income from operations margin rate 9.1 % 7.9 % 6.9 % 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 15.6 % 16.0 % 13.5 % 16.0 %







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 10,427 $ 10,791 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,854 14,259 Amortization of debt issuance costs 157 151 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment - 14 Non-cash lease expense 13,016 12,393 Stock based compensation 1,054 1,299 Deferred income taxes 518 (174 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (982 ) (297 ) Inventories (12,864 ) 5,363 Other current assets, net (378 ) 1,870 Accounts payable (806 ) 1,010 Income tax receivable / payable (1,733 ) (760 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,040 ) (3,934 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,223 41,985 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,361 ) (6,157 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,361 ) (6,157 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt and financing lease obligations (10,000 ) - Advances on line of credit 10,000 - Employee taxes paid for shares withheld (676 ) (706 ) Net cash used in financing activities (676 ) (706 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (38 ) 11 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,148 35,133 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 10,013 10,272 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 11,161 $ 45,405 Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,506 $ 44,750 Restricted cash 655 655 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 11,161 $ 45,405 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90 $ 391 Cash paid for interest 538 361 Cash paid for income taxes, net 4,836 4,352















