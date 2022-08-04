Verano Welcomes Maryland Medical Cannabis Patients at Prime New Location, Zen Leaf Elkridge

Zen Leaf Elkridge is relocating from its former home on Montevideo Road to 6000 Marshalee Drive, located less than 15 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Zen Leaf Elkridge features enhanced amenities, including a larger store space, additional registers and parking spaces, as well as a drive-through window

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 107 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its new Maryland location, Zen Leaf Elkridge, at 6000 Marshalee Drive on Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m., local time. Zen Leaf Elkridge is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.

While guests can expect the same patient-centric, compassionate care when visiting the new Zen Leaf Elkridge location, they will find enhanced amenities including a larger store space, additional registers, and more customer parking. The location also includes a drive-through window to increase patient access. Zen Leaf Elkridge is the first medical cannabis dispensary in the city, which boasts a population of over 25,0001.

According to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, there are currently over 158,000 certified medical cannabis patients in the state. Maryland medical cannabis sales are projected to potentially reach $750 million by 2026, as reported by MJBiz Factbook 2022.

“We’re excited to reopen as Zen Leaf Elkridge, a prime new location in Howard County, where our valued patients will continue to receive the same elevated quality of care,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re grateful for the support from the local community and excited to deepen our roots in a new location that will provide an enhanced experience for each of our existing and new patients.”

Verano currently operates medical cannabis dispensaries in Germantown, Pasadena and Towson, as well as a cultivation and processing facility in Jessup.

Zen Leaf dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browing of their extensive product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower, along with edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals, extracts, vapes and more. For additional convenience, customers can choose to order ahead at zenleafdispensaries.com for drive-through pickup or delivery.

