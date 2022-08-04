Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Xtant Medical, Inc. Xtant Medical, Inc.

Belgrade, Montana, UNITED STATES

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to have achieved our highest revenue quarter since the start of the pandemic. Our second quarter revenue increased 2% over the same prior year period, including 8% year-over-year growth in our biologics business, which was fueled by strong demand for our new biologics products and expansion of our distributor network,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “On the strength of our four key growth pillars, our strategic initiatives are gaining traction, giving us greater confidence regarding our future prospects. Despite the impact on our business from the broader supply chain and macroeconomic challenges, our team continues to execute in bringing life changing orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to patients in need.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 revenue was $15.3 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase in revenue is attributed primarily to introductions of new products and increased private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 54.8%, compared to 63.5% for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable higher product costs and increased charges for excess and obsolete inventory.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $9.7 million compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to legal settlement expenses in 2021, partially offset by higher sales and marketing expenses in 2022.

Second quarter 2022 net loss totaled $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to the second quarter 2021 net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 totaled a loss of $0.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million for the prior-year period. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation, separation related expenses, and litigation settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call

Xtant Medical will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. To access the webcast, Click Here. To access the conference call, dial 877-407-6184 within the U.S. or 201-389-0877 outside the U.S. A replay of the call will be available at www.xtantmedical.com under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the future success of the Company’s four key growth pillars and strategic initiatives and its future prospects. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory if revenues continue to decrease; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and hospital staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 8, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey
Lazar FINN
Ph: 212-867-1762
Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except number of shares and par value)
  As of
June 30, 2022		 As of
December 31, 2021
     
ASSETS    
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $16,495  $18,243 
Restricted Cash  352   144 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and doubtful accounts of $510 and $552, respectively  8,600   7,154 
Inventories  16,461   17,945 
Prepaid and other current assets  424   844 
Total current assets  42,332   44,330 
     
Property and equipment, net  5,529   5,212 
Right-of-use asset, net  1,033   1,258 
Goodwill  3,205   3,205 
Intangible assets, net  372   400 
Other assets  242   287 
Total Assets $52,713  $54,692 
     
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $3,043  $2,615 
Accrued liabilities  4,538   4,349 
Current portion of lease liability  479   462 
Current portion of finance lease obligations  60   31 
Line of credit  3,736   3,620 
Total current liabilities  11,856   11,077 
Long-term Liabilities:    
Lease liability, less current portion  598   842 
Finance lease obligations, less current portion  213   103 
Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs  11,902   11,787 
Total Liabilities  24,569   23,809 
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 87,313,701 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 87,068,980 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021  -   - 
Additional paid-in capital  267,252   266,068 
Accumulated deficit  (239,108)  (235,185)
Total Stockholders’ Equity  28,144   30,883 
     
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $52,713  $54,692 
     


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue        
Orthopedic product sales $15,277  $14,942  $28,227  $27,451 
Other revenue  -   33   9   66 
Total Revenue  15,277   14,975   28,236   27,517 
         
Cost of sales  6,903   5,460   12,302   9,911 
Gross Profit  8,374   9,515   15,934   17,606 
         
Gross Profit %  54.8%  63.5%  56.4%  64.0%
         
Operating Expenses        
General and administrative  3,797   4,173   7,766   7,200 
Sales and marketing  5,636   5,590   10,845   10,445 
Research and development  241   243   454   458 
Total Operating Expenses  9,674   10,006   19,065   18,103 
         
Loss from Operations  (1,300)  (491)  (3,131)  (497)
         
Other Expense        
Interest expense  (397)  (199)  (757)  (201)
Total Other Expense  (397)  (199)  (757)  (201)
Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes  (1,697)  (690)  (3,888)  (698)
         
Provision for Income Taxes  (13)  (43)  (35)  (64)
Net Loss $(1,710) $(733) $(3,923) $(762)
         
Net Loss Per Share:        
Basic $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.01)
Dilutive $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.01)
         
Shares used in the computation:        
Basic  87,313,701   86,707,286   87,252,521   83,993,159 
Dilutive  87,313,701   86,707,286   87,252,521   83,993,159 
         


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
Operating activities:   
Net loss$(3,923) $(762)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 599   731 
Gain on disposal of fixed assets (84)  (108)
Non-cash interest 116   16 
Non-cash rent expense (1)  5 
Stock-based compensation 1,184   921 
Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 143   (143)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 825   211 
    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (1,589)  38 
Inventories 659   104 
Prepaid and other assets 465   (29)
Accounts payable 428   (308)
Accrued liabilities 189   266 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (989)  942 
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (810)  (1,079)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 165   125 
Net cash used in investing activities (645)  (954)
Financing activities:   
Payments on financing leases (22)  (34)
Costs associated with refinancing -   (32)
Payments on long-term debt -   (484)
Borrowings on line of credit 26,567   9,331 
Repayments of line of credit (26,451)  (9,009)
Proceeds from private placement, net of cash issuance costs -   18,426 
Net cash used in financing activities 94   18,198 
    
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,540)  18,186 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 18,387   2,341 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$16,847  $20,527 
    
    
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets   
Cash and cash equivalents$16,495  $20,312 
Restricted cash 352   215 
Total cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets$16,847  $20,527 
    


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net Loss$(1,710) $(733) $(3,923) $(762)
        
Other expense -   5   (2)  42 
Depreciation and amortization 317   357   599   731 
Interest expense 397   199   757   201 
Tax expense 13   43   35   64 
Non-GAAP EBITDA (983)  (129)  (2,534)  276 
        
Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue -6.4%  -0.9%  -9.0%  1.0%
        
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION        
Non-cash compensation 571   465   1,185   921 
Separation-related expenses -   -   3   - 
Litigation reserve -   550   -   550 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$(412) $886  $(1,346) $1,747 
        
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue -2.7%  5.9%  -4.8%  6.3%
        