Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Plans For Stock Buyback Program

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, in response to shareholder requests for updates, today said that it will use debt to employ a leveraged buyback program, and has, at present, no plans for a reverse stock split.

The stock buyback program will allow the Company to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock. The frequency and amount of the stock buyback will be determined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and revenue.

A stock buyback occurs when a company buys back its shares from the marketplace. The effect of a buyback is to reduce the number of outstanding shares on the market, which increases the ownership stake of the stakeholders. Companies usually buy back shares because it believes the market has discounted its shares too steeply, to invest in itself or to improve its financial ratios.

CEO James DiPrima said: “We have also been significantly reducing Company debts and via our S-1 filing, we will be able to utilize those funds to enter into a buyback program to address the dilution of the Company’s stock. This allows us to not plan to enter into a reverse stock split, at this time.

By taking this path, we can increase shareholder value, while maintaining sufficient cash reserves to fund our business operations. We will buy back as many shares as possible and as fast as we can.”

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

