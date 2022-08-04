Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $223.7 million for the second quarter 2022, representing an increase of 121.4% from the prior year period



GAAP net income of $43.1 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.7 million in the prior year period

GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.61 for the second quarter 2022, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.39 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.89 for the second quarter 2022, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.11 in the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.6 million for the second quarter 2022. Free cash flow was $68.3 million in the second quarter 2022

The Company provides third quarter 2022 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance



NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $223.7 million, compared with $101.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 121.4% from the prior year period.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $43.1 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $26.7 million, or $0.39 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.89, as compared to $0.11 for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $0.78 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $72.6 million for the second quarter 2022. Free Cash Flow was $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $45.0 million from the prior year period.

“Our record-setting financial results for the first half of 2022 reflect the strength of our strategy and our ability to drive long-term growth,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. “PYLARIFY, which is firmly established as the PSMA PET imaging agent of choice, continues to propel our growth and have a positive impact on the U.S. prostate cancer community. We continue to be driven by our purpose to Find, Fight and Follow disease to improve patient outcomes and provide sustainable value for shareholders.”

The Company updates its guidance for full year 2022 and offers the following guidance for the third quarter:

Q3 Guidance Issued August 4, 2022 Previous Guidance Issued April 29, 2022 Q3 FY 2022 Revenue $220 million - $230 million N/A Q3 FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.80 - $0.85 N/A FY Guidance Updated August 4, 2022 FY Guidance Issued April 29, 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $885 million - $905 million $800 million - $835 million FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $3.50 - $3.60 $2.90 - $3.15

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments (including liability accruals relating to the contingent value rights issued as part of the Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquisition), and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

With more than 60 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “target,” “will,” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to continue to grow PYLARIFY as a commercial product, including (A) our ability to obtain FDA approval for additional positron emission tomography (“PET”) manufacturing facilities (“PMFs”) to manufacture PYLARIFY, (B) the ability of PMFs to manufacture PYLARIFY to meet product demand, (C) our ability to sell PYLARIFY to customers, (D) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coding, coverage and payment for PYLARIFY, and (E) our ability to establish PYLARIFY as a leading PSMA PET imaging agent in a competitive environment in which other PSMA PET imaging agents have been approved and additional ones are in development; (ii) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly DEFINITY, in the face of segment competition and potential generic competition, including as a result of patent and regulatory exclusivity expirations and challenges; (iii) the global Molybdenum-99 (“Mo-99”) supply; (iv) our ability to have third party manufacturers manufacture our products and our ability to use our in-house manufacturing capacity; (v) our ability to successfully launch PYLARIFY AI as a commercial product; (vi) the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain, financial condition and prospects; (vii) the efforts and timing for clinical development and regulatory approval of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we may develop, including 1095 and NM-01, or that our strategic partners may develop, including piflufolastat F 18 in Europe and flurpiridaz fluorine-18 (“F 18”); (viii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas; (ix) the potential reclassification by the FDA of certain of our products and product candidates from drugs to devices with the expense, complexity and potentially more limited competitive protection such reclassification could cause; and (x) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 223,723 $ 101,064 $ 432,603 $ 193,573 Cost of goods sold 85,694 54,976 165,504 106,455 Gross profit 138,029 46,088 267,099 87,118 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 27,492 17,631 47,846 31,804 General and administrative 32,598 43,177 70,186 59,315 Research and development 14,735 12,061 26,938 22,421 Total operating expenses 74,825 72,869 144,970 113,540 Gain on sale of assets — — — 15,263 Operating income (loss) 63,204 (26,781 ) 122,129 (11,159 ) Interest expense 1,469 1,937 2,978 4,655 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (889 ) Other income (310 ) (182 ) (795 ) (731 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 62,045 (28,536 ) 119,946 (14,194 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18,987 (1,879 ) 33,926 3,455 Net income (loss) $ 43,058 $ (26,657 ) $ 86,020 $ (17,649 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.63 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.26 $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.61 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.22 $ (0.26 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,674 67,505 68,343 67,300 Diluted 70,796 67,505 70,412 67,300





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change DEFINITY $ 62,306 $ 59,842 4.1 % $ 120,634 $ 115,813 4.2 % TechneLite 19,440 23,772 (18.2 )% 42,045 46,572 (9.7 )% Other precision diagnostics 5,363 6,742 (20.5 )% 10,628 13,726 (22.6 )% Total precision diagnostics 87,109 90,356 (3.6 )% 173,307 176,111 (1.6 )% PYLARIFY 130,232 273 N/A 223,009 273 N/A Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 928 2,539 (63.5 )% 2,255 4,039 (44.2 )% Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 131,160 2,812 4,564.3 % 225,264 4,312 5124.1 % Strategic Partnerships and other revenue 5,454 7,896 (30.9 )% 34,032 13,150 158.8 % Total revenues $ 223,723 $ 101,064 121.4 % $ 432,603 $ 193,573 123.5 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 43,058 $ (26,657 ) $ 86,020 $ (17,649 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 7,412 4,588 13,035 7,905 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,306 6,074 16,612 10,759 Acquired debt fair value adjustment — — — (307 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 8,500 25,600 26,900 25,900 Non-recurring severance related fees — 92 — 528 Non-recurring fees 348 — (384 ) — Extinguishment of debt — — — (889 ) Gain on sale of assets — — — (15,263 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs 500 — 500 — Integration costs — 11 — 30 Acquisition-related costs 252 767 699 664 ARO Acceleration and other related costs 209 — 1,800 — Other (124 ) 43 5 53 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (5,578 ) (2,731 ) (14,474 ) (648 ) Adjusted net income $ 62,883 $ 7,787 $ 130,713 $ 11,083 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 28.1 % 7.7 % 30.2 % 5.7 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.61 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.22 $ (0.26 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.10 0.07 0.19 0.12 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12 0.08 0.24 0.16 Acquired debt fair value adjustment — — — (0.01 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.13 0.37 0.38 0.38 Non-recurring severance related fees — — — 0.01 Non-recurring fees — — (0.01 ) — Extinguishment of debt — — — (0.01 ) Gain on sale of assets — — — (0.23 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Integration costs — — — — Acquisition-related costs — 0.02 0.01 0.01 ARO Acceleration and other related costs 0.01 — 0.03 — Other — — — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) (0.21 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.11 $ 1.86 $ 0.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,796 68,705 70,412 68,281

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,597 $ 25,869 $ 82,861 $ 35,687 Capital expenditures (4,343 ) (2,656 ) (7,533 ) (5,176 ) Free cash flow $ 68,254 $ 23,213 $ 75,328 $ 30,511 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (4,343 ) $ (2,656 ) $ (5,733 ) $ 10,647 Net cash used in financing activities $ (2,011 ) $ (715 ) $ (4,190 ) $ (35,506 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,427 $ 98,508 Accounts receivable, net 187,051 89,336 Inventory 33,958 35,129 Other current assets 11,986 12,818 Total current assets 404,422 235,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 119,004 116,772 Intangibles, net 331,898 348,510 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 55,155 62,764 Other long-term assets 42,156 38,758 Total assets $ 1,013,824 $ 863,784 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 14,065 $ 11,642 Accounts payable 21,153 20,787 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 183,798 58,068 Total current liabilities 219,016 90,497 Asset retirement obligations 22,196 20,833 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 155,664 163,121 Other long-term liabilities 49,616 124,894 Total liabilities 446,492 399,345 Total stockholders’ equity 567,332 464,439 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,013,824 $ 863,784





Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com



