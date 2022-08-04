Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Worldwide revenue of $223.7 million for the second quarter 2022, representing an increase of 121.4% from the prior year period
  • GAAP net income of $43.1 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.7 million in the prior year period
  • GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.61 for the second quarter 2022, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.39 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.89 for the second quarter 2022, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.11 in the prior year period
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.6 million for the second quarter 2022. Free cash flow was $68.3 million in the second quarter 2022
  • The Company provides third quarter 2022 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $223.7 million, compared with $101.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 121.4% from the prior year period.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $43.1 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $26.7 million, or $0.39 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.89, as compared to $0.11 for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $0.78 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $72.6 million for the second quarter 2022. Free Cash Flow was $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $45.0 million from the prior year period.

“Our record-setting financial results for the first half of 2022 reflect the strength of our strategy and our ability to drive long-term growth,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. “PYLARIFY, which is firmly established as the PSMA PET imaging agent of choice, continues to propel our growth and have a positive impact on the U.S. prostate cancer community. We continue to be driven by our purpose to Find, Fight and Follow disease to improve patient outcomes and provide sustainable value for shareholders.”

The Company updates its guidance for full year 2022 and offers the following guidance for the third quarter:

  Q3 Guidance Issued August 4, 2022 Previous Guidance Issued April 29, 2022
Q3 FY 2022 Revenue $220 million - $230 million N/A
Q3 FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.80 - $0.85 N/A
  FY Guidance Updated August 4, 2022 FY Guidance Issued April 29, 2022
FY 2022 Revenue $885 million - $905 million $800 million - $835 million
FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $3.50 - $3.60 $2.90 - $3.15

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments (including liability accruals relating to the contingent value rights issued as part of the Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquisition), and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenues $223,723  $101,064  $432,603  $193,573 
Cost of goods sold  85,694   54,976   165,504   106,455 
Gross profit  138,029   46,088   267,099   87,118 
Operating expenses        
Sales and marketing  27,492   17,631   47,846   31,804 
General and administrative  32,598   43,177   70,186   59,315 
Research and development  14,735   12,061   26,938   22,421 
Total operating expenses  74,825   72,869   144,970   113,540 
Gain on sale of assets           15,263 
Operating income (loss)  63,204   (26,781)  122,129   (11,159)
Interest expense  1,469   1,937   2,978   4,655 
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (889)
Other income  (310)  (182)  (795)  (731)
Income (loss) before income taxes  62,045   (28,536)  119,946   (14,194)
Income tax expense (benefit)  18,987   (1,879)  33,926   3,455 
Net income (loss) $43,058  $(26,657) $86,020  $(17,649)
Net income (loss) per common share:        
Basic $0.63  $(0.39) $1.26  $(0.26)
Diluted $0.61  $(0.39) $1.22  $(0.26)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  68,674   67,505   68,343   67,300 
Diluted  70,796   67,505   70,412   67,300 


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenues Analysis
(in thousands – unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  20222021% Change 20222021% Change
DEFINITY $62,306 $59,842 4.1% $120,634 $115,813 4.2%
TechneLite  19,440  23,772 (18.2)%  42,045  46,572 (9.7)%
Other precision diagnostics  5,363  6,742 (20.5)%  10,628  13,726 (22.6)%
Total precision diagnostics  87,109  90,356 (3.6)%  173,307  176,111 (1.6)%
PYLARIFY  130,232  273 N/A   223,009  273 N/A 
Other radiopharmaceutical oncology  928  2,539 (63.5)%  2,255  4,039 (44.2)%
Total radiopharmaceutical oncology  131,160  2,812 4,564.3%  225,264  4,312 5124.1%
Strategic Partnerships and other revenue  5,454  7,896 (30.9)%  34,032  13,150 158.8%
Total revenues $223,723 $101,064 121.4% $432,603 $193,573 123.5%


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net income $43,058  $(26,657) $86,020  $(17,649)
Stock and incentive plan compensation  7,412   4,588   13,035   7,905 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  8,306   6,074   16,612   10,759 
Acquired debt fair value adjustment           (307)
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments  8,500   25,600   26,900   25,900 
Non-recurring severance related fees     92      528 
Non-recurring fees  348      (384)   
Extinguishment of debt           (889)
Gain on sale of assets           (15,263)
Strategic collaboration and license costs  500      500    
Integration costs     11      30 
Acquisition-related costs  252   767   699   664 
ARO Acceleration and other related costs  209      1,800    
Other  (124)  43   5   53 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)  (5,578)  (2,731)  (14,474)  (648)
Adjusted net income $62,883  $7,787  $130,713  $11,083 
Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues  28.1%  7.7%  30.2%  5.7%


  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net income per share - diluted $0.61  $(0.39) $1.22  $(0.26)
Stock and incentive plan compensation  0.10   0.07   0.19   0.12 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  0.12   0.08   0.24   0.16 
Acquired debt fair value adjustment           (0.01)
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments  0.13   0.37   0.38   0.38 
Non-recurring severance related fees           0.01 
Non-recurring fees        (0.01)   
Extinguishment of debt           (0.01)
Gain on sale of assets           (0.23)
Strategic collaboration and license costs  0.01      0.01    
Integration costs            
Acquisition-related costs     0.02   0.01   0.01 
ARO Acceleration and other related costs  0.01      0.03    
Other            
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)  (0.09)  (0.04)  (0.21)  (0.01)
Adjusted net income per share - diluted $0.89  $0.11  $1.86  $0.16 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  70,796   68,705   70,412   68,281 

(a)  The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands – unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net cash provided by operating activities$72,597  $25,869  $82,861  $35,687 
Capital expenditures (4,343)  (2,656)  (7,533)  (5,176)
Free cash flow$68,254  $23,213  $75,328  $30,511 
        
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities$(4,343) $(2,656) $(5,733) $10,647 
Net cash used in financing activities$(2,011) $(715) $(4,190) $(35,506)


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands – unaudited)

 June 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$171,427 $98,508
Accounts receivable, net 187,051  89,336
Inventory 33,958  35,129
Other current assets 11,986  12,818
Total current assets 404,422  235,791
Property, plant and equipment, net 119,004  116,772
Intangibles, net 331,898  348,510
Goodwill 61,189  61,189
Deferred tax assets, net 55,155  62,764
Other long-term assets 42,156  38,758
Total assets$1,013,824 $863,784
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings$14,065 $11,642
Accounts payable 21,153  20,787
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 183,798  58,068
Total current liabilities 219,016  90,497
Asset retirement obligations 22,196  20,833
Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 155,664  163,121
Other long-term liabilities 49,616  124,894
Total liabilities 446,492  399,345
Total stockholders’ equity 567,332  464,439
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,013,824 $863,784


