Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031 Featuring Major Players - AbbVie, Amgen, J&J, UCB, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co, Janssen Biotech, Ablynx, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022: By Drug, By Route, By Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TNF Alpha Inhibitors market is expected to grow from $38.56 billion in 2021 to $40.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to reach $43.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.9%.



Major players in the TNF alpha inhibitors market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., UCB S.A, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & co. Inc., Janssen Biotech, Ablynx, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals.



The TNF alpha inhibitors market consists of sales of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) inhibitors by entities that manufacture TNF alpha inhibitors. TNF alpha inhibitors are a group of medicines that conquer the body's natural response to TNF, a protein produced by white blood cells, involved in early inflammatory events. These are important treatments in the number of inflammatory conditions including spondylarthritis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



The main types of drugs in TNF alpha inhibitors are remicade (infliximab), enbrel (etanercept), humira (adalimumab), cimzia (certolizumab pegol) and simponi (golimumab). REMICADE is a prescription drug for persons with slightly to severely active Crohn's disease who haven't had success with other treatments. The different routes of administration include oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, others and involves various types of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis (uc), rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, others.



The growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases for ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases for Crohn's disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors contributing to the growth of the market.



The adverse side effects of TNF alpha inhibitors on patients are expected to limit the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market. The multiple adverse effects of TNF alpha inhibition identified by clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance include injection site reactions, neutropenia, infusion reactions, and infections.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TNA alpha inhibitors can cause serious infections in people with weaker immune systems or low resistance levels. The infections can be bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral leading to various diseases such as tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, candidiasis, blastomycosis, and hepatitis B. These side effects force patients to prefer alternatives such as non-TNF biologics, which hampers the growth of the market.



The countries covered in the TNF alpha inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Characteristics



3. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On TNF Alpha Inhibitors



5. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Remicade (infliximab)

Enbrel (etanercept)

Humira (adalimumab)

Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)

Simponi (golimumab)

6.2. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

6.3. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Disease Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Others

7. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

UCB S.A

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & co. Inc.

Janssen Biotech

Ablynx

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi-Aventis

Zydus Cadila

HanAll Biopharma

AryoGen Biopharma

LG Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepis

Bionovis

Celltrion Healthcare

CASI Pharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

HanAll Biopharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

LEO Pharma

MedImmune

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Reliance Life Sciences

Sandoz

Biogen

AstraZeneca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzr35b

Attachment