Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Posts Behind the Scenes Look into the Laboratory R&D Processes for Creating Recombinant Spider Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the release of the second behind the scenes look into its recombinant spider silk production operations. This video brings the viewer inside the laboratories at its R&D facility in the U.S. and its quality control lab at its production facility in Vietnam.



This video tour edition highlights the laboratory facilities and the team of dedicated researchers and scientists creating and commercializing the world's first cost-effective and eco-responsible spider silk.

"Our research and quality assurance teams are leading the way, creating and commercializing some of the most amazing materials on earth," said Company COO Jon Rice.

Interested viewers can find the video at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company's YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/AxBd1H4orcU, where they can subscribe to be notified of future video releases in this series.

In upcoming video releases, the Company expects to bring viewers along for tours inside the rearing and breeding operations and the opportunity to meet some of the team creating tomorrow's super fibers.

