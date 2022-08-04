Global Automotive Interior Market to Reach USD 188.46 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global automotive interior market generated USD 129.32 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 188.46 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of top segments & sub-segments, driving forces & opportunities, current market size & estimations, and competitive landscape of the market.

Discussing changing market dynamics and offering a thorough analysis in 352 pages, supported by nearly 200 tables and around 170 figures, the report becomes a valuable source of guidance for taking strides for the sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge. The research also highlights the automotive interior market share analysis of top 10 players.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 129.32 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 188.46 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages 352 Tables 199 Figures 169 Segments covered Component, Vehicle Type, and Geography. Drivers Advancements in in-vehicle infotainment systems Inclination toward fuel-efficient & lightweight models Opportunities Advancements in product technologies and modernization of automotive infrastructure Rise in utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in automotives

The report offers changing market dynamics of the global automotive interior market based on driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities. These insights are helpful in devising strategies for the future based on factors that would offer the avenues for growth. Advancements in in-vehicle infotainment systems, focus on driver & passenger safety, inclination toward fuel-efficient & lightweight models, and surge in demand for premium vehicles drive the growth of the market. However, high costs of raw materials and lack of efficient recycling processes restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that open new pathways for the expansion of the global automotive interior market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Automotive & Transportation category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Advancements in product technologies and modernization of automotive infrastructure present new opportunities in the coming years. Rise in utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in automotives also present new avenues for automotive interiors.”

The report provides a thorough analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the global automotive interior market. Major segments analyzed in the research include component, vehicle type, and geography. The research also analyzes their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Based on component, the research sub-segments the market into flooring, cockpit module, door panel, interior lighting, automotive seat, and others. The cockpit module segment is further classified into infotainment system, instrument cluster, telematics, and others. By vehicle type, the research sub-divides the market into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment is bifurcated into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

On the basis of geography, the report further segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on the report, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its largest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements, dependence on automotive for personal transport, economic feasibility of premium vehicles, and strict regulatory standards regarding fuel-economy. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a steady growth by 2030. This is due to advancements in in-vehicle infotainment, rise in demand for passenger vehicles, and rise in number of manufacturing facilities.

The report analyzes each region and its respective countries based on segments and sub-segments. This analysis is aimed at providing useful information on market conditions in various regions and determining the steps to be taken to gain international presence in the global automotive interior industry.

The research provides the detailed competitive landscape of the global automotive interior market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Calsonic Kansei Corp., Faurecia Interior System, Adient, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, Robert Bosch, IAC Group, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Lear Corporation, and Visteon Corporation. They adopted various strategies such as collaborations and product launches to gain competitive edge and raise their stakes in the market.

