Global Media Markets Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $3680.46 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3% - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Revenue Model, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media market is expected to grow from $1989.55 billion in 2021 to $2232.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The market is expected to reach $3680.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Major companies in the media market include Google, Facebook Inc., AT&T Inc., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Apple, Tencent Holdings Co. Ltd., CBS Corporation, Charter Communications Inc. and Sony Corp.



The media market consists of sales of television and radio programs, motion pictures, digital content, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games, and publications by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and distribute television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games, and publications. Examples of revenues are license fees, subscriptions, and payments for advertising.



The main types of media are tv and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals, social media, print media, cable, and other subscription programming. Print media refers to paper publications that are being circulated in the form of physical editions of books, magazines, journals, and newsletters. The different revenue models include subscription, advertisement, sponsorship, others and involve various applications such as wired, wireless.



North America was the largest region in the media market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly being adopted by the TV and radio broadcasting industry to create a potential impact on audiences. Live events such as sports and music are expected to boost the demand for VR adoption during the forecast period, by helping audiences to connect with major events through a dynamic environment.

For example, NextVR, a virtual reality platform for delivering live content, streamed Daytona 500 and a democratic debate. It also partnered with an events company Live Nation to broadcast live music to music fans worldwide. The rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the market going forward.



Autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost-effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during filmmaking. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera, and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures.

It offers a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. For instance, Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu, and EHANG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Media Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Media Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Media Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Media Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Media Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Media



9. Media Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Media Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Media Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Media Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Media Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Media Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

TV And Radio Broadcasting

Film And Music

Information Services

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media

Print Media

Cable and Other Subscription Programming

11.2. Global Media Market, Segmentation By Revenue Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Subscription

Advertisement

Sponsorship

Others

11.3. Global Media Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Wired

Wireless

12. Media Market Segments

12.1. Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Radio Broadcasting; Television Broadcasting

12.2. Global Film And Music Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Music Recording; Film And Video

12.3. Global Information Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - News Syndicates; Libraries And Archives; All Other Information Services

12.4. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Social Media; Internet Search Portals; Digital Publishing And Content Streaming; Search Engine Optimization Services

12.5. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers; Book Publishers; Newspaper & Magazines Publishers

12.6. Global Cable and Other Subscription Programming Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Media Market Metrics

13.1. Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Media Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



Companies Featured

Google

Facebook Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Netflix Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Apple

Tencent Holdings Co. Ltd.

CBS Corporation

Charter Communications Inc.

Sony Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2987ud

Attachment