Global Digital Twin Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Rising Emphasis on Digital Twin in Manufacturing Industries to Reduce Cost and Improve Supply Chain Operations

The digital twin market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 73.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period.

Rising emphasis on digital twins in manufacturing industries to reduce cost and improve supply chain operations is driving the market for digital twin. Owing to increasing demand for digital twin from healthcare industry, the market for digital twin is expected accelerate further.

Furthermore, high investments associated with implementation of digital twin technology; and susceptibility of digital twin to cyberattacks are major restraints to the market.



The digital twin market for healthcare industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The digital twin market for healthcare industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. In healthcare, digital twins are used to create a patient's digital twin that captures continuous data from the individual concerning various vitals, medical conditions, drug and therapy responses, and the surrounding ecosystem.

Each patient's historical and real-time data aids the ML algorithm in predicting future health issues. The model alerts the patient for prescriptions, dietary habit modifications, and medical consultation based on the patient's lifestyle, daily food habits, and blood sugar data.

Digital twin uses AI-powered models to generate more tailored and better treatment plans based on a significant amount of rich data from multiple internet of medical things (IoMT) devices. Using insights from each patient's unique digital twin, the proper therapy may be determined, the success of a given procedure can be predicted, and chronic diseases can be managed.



Predictive maintenance segment is expected to dominate the digital twin market throughout the forecast period



The predictive maintenance application is expected to account for the largest size of the digital twin market throughout the forecast period.

Digital twin can help in prediction of failures on the basis of real-time data collection and enable just-in-time repair of components, if possible. This method not only replaces components on the verge of failure but also increases component lifetime by decreasing unscheduled maintenance and labor expenses.

Businesses can save money and gain a competitive advantage by taking this approach. In the aerospace business, digital twins facilitate predictive analysis and fault diagnosis of jet engines. Digital twins are used in the aerospace sector to reduce unplanned downtime for engines and other systems.

Similarly, with digital twin, building maintenance businesses are able to accurately forecast when and for how long certain components of a ventilation system will be in operation, if they behave as predicted, and whether or not it will be essential to replace a filter, for example. This allows for optimal technician scheduling as well as automatic ordering of essential replacement components a few weeks ahead of time.



Digital twin market in North America region to register highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027



The digital twin market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, North America is also expected to account for the largest share of digital twin market throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for ~38% of the digital twin market in 2021.

The region is a major provider as well user of digital twin technology and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the digital twin providers in the market. It is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of development and technological adoption. Increased R&D in the field of the IoT and IIoT and surging demand for efficient and cost-effective technologies for product manufacturing are also supporting the regional market growth.

Further, the adoption of automation and enabling technologies in the above-mentioned industries is rising owing to the need to gain real-time data and visibility into production activities. Key factors driving growth in this region are rising emphasis on digital twin in manufacturing industries to reduce cost and improve supply chain, and R&D investments by manufacturers to drive innovation in their manufacturing processes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Emphasis on Digital Twin in Manufacturing Industries to Reduce Cost and Improve Supply Chain Operations

Increasing Demand for Digital Twin from Healthcare Industry

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance

Restraints

High Investments Associated with Implementation of Digital Twin Technology

Susceptibility of Digital Twin to Cyberattacks

Opportunities

Rising Emphasis on Advanced Real-Time Data Analytics

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Principles

Development of Human-Centered Digital Twins

Challenges

Complexities Associated with Data Collection and Mathematical Models

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Awareness Regarding Cost Benefits Offered by Digital Twins

Value Chain Analysis

Planning and Revising Funds

Research and Development

Software Design, Framework, and Development

Products/Solutions Providers

End-User Industries and After-Sales Service Providers

Ecosystem

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Prices, by Application (Key Players)

Average Selling Price Trend

Trends Impacting Customers' Business

Technology Trends

IoT & IIoT

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) & Machine Learning (Ml)

Extended Reality: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality & Mixed Reality

5G

Cloud Computing & Edge Computing

Blockchain

Case Studies

Use Case: Aerospace - Integrating Digital Twin with Ai-Based Predictive Maintenance into Aircraft Fleets

Use Case: Automotive - Optimization of Automated Guided Vehicle Logistics with Digital Twin Platform

Use Case: Energy & Utilities - Doosan Optimized Energy Output in Wind Farms with Azure Digital Twins

Use Case: Healthcare - Digital Twin of Human Body and Body Organs Improves Drug Treatment

Use Case: Infrastructure - Temple University Used Smart Building Digital Twin for Optimizing Operations Across University

Company Profiles

Key Players

General Electric

Microsoft

Siemens

Amazon (Aws)

Dassault Systemes

Ansys

IBM

PTC

Sap

Oracle

Robert Bosch

Other Key Players

Swim Ai

Emerson

Abb

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Navvis

Dnv

Autodesk

Andritz

Software Ag

Bentley Systems

River Logic

Altair

Johnson Controls

