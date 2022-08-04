New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Tracker, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312015/?utm_source=GNW





The digital implosion is transforming the pharma business model to achieve digital maturity.Big pharma is moving toward technology vendor partnerships to accelerate digitization and de-risk investments in in-house capabilities, platforms, and solutions.



Diminishing R&D pipelines, stagnant productivity during the last 2 decades, and the disruption in clinical trials due to the pandemic have led to a surge in partnerships.Small and mid-sized companies will continue to attract big pharma and private equity (PE) firms.



New modalities and technologies will remain attractive for licensing deals, giving biotech licensor candidates a higher chance of negotiating contract terms and up-front payments.

