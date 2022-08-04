New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Health Solution Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312017/?utm_source=GNW





This project focuses on 3 specific areas (maternal mortality and morbidity, menopausal care, and pelvic health) to highlight the progress being made in women’s health solutions.Emerging and existing solutions serve only a small proportion of the total addressable market, indicating a large potential opportunity to serve the many women whose needs remain unaddressed.



The analyst has considered solutions that are available and in the development pipeline, as well as those that can indirectly address any of the issues. The study excludes from consideration basic telehealth services that do not incorporate technology-based solutions, and unregulated, consumer-oriented products and solutions such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables. The project provides an overview of each area, highlights available and in-development solutions, offers snapshots of some of these solutions, spotlights notable vendors, and explores needs that remain unmet. The Growth Opportunity Universe provides several calls to action. Companies can leverage this information to build up an advantage in this industry.

