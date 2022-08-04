New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Situational Awareness Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312004/?utm_source=GNW





To the greatest extent possible, SSA capabilities will allow space asset operators and decision makers to assess the space environment and surroundings for their existing space assets, predict conjunctions between objects, and warn space operators of potentially dangerous close approaches, allowing collision avoidance maneuvers from other space objects and natural events that may affect their space assets and operations.This study examines the SSA industry from a qualitative standpoint and discusses several important aspects.



The report discusses the impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology on SSA; the military focus; the effect of increasing space activities, space debris, and space sustainability on SSA; and the developments forecast to drive potential growth opportunities in the SSA industry.

