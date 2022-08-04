Ayr Wellness Brings Award-Winning Cannabis Brand LIT To Massachusetts

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), announced that it has expanded its extensive branded-product portfolio with the award-winning flower brand, LIT.

LIT originally launched in Nevada, produced by six-time Jack Herer Cup winning cultivators Tahoe Hydroponics Company (“Tahoe Hydro”), and is now available for wholesale and retail purchase in Massachusetts. Ayr will launch LIT in additional states in the coming weeks and months.

Through LIT, Ayr is bringing the best of the West to the East Coast, with award-winning and innovative genetics cultivated by one of the country’s most respected cannabis breeders. LIT has made its name with consumers through its extensive library of well-known and unique strains with nuanced flavors and aromas, including Sour Cream, Mac Motor and LIT flagship strains Bubble Bath, WAP 27, and Temptation.

“LIT flower is a testament to our commitment to taking the best ingredients - facilities, people, genetics - and cultivating excellent cannabis at scale throughout our organization,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “Our organization has more cultivation talent than ever, including the Tahoe Hydro team that joined forces with Ayr in February of this year, which has helped lift quality across our entire footprint, as well as introduce new offerings like LIT to delight our customers.”

“Ayr has demonstrated a commitment to quality flower by building some of the most advanced cultivation facilities in the country and by infusing its organization with talent from the Tahoe Hydro team. Having the right people in place provides the perfect platform for growing the award-winning genetics we’ve bred over the past decade,” said Ray Schiavone, co-founder of LIT and Tahoe Hydro. “Every day, we’re finding new ways to create and innovate varietals for consumers to experience LIT flower and we look forward to bringing that experience to cannabis customers across the United States through Ayr’s rapidly growing footprint.”

The launch of LIT comes on the heels of Ayr’s recent retail store openings in Greater Boston including an AYR location in Back Bay, located at 827 Boylston St. in Boston, and an AYR location in Watertown, located at 48 N. Beacon St., in Watertown. To learn more about Ayr’s presence in Massachusetts visit https://www.ayrmassachusetts.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

