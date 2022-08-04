OverActive Media to Host Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans will report its second quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET hosted by Chris Overholt, President & CEO, and Rikesh Shah, CFO. A question and answer period will follow the corporate update.



WHAT: Q2 Earnings Conference Call

WHEN: Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION

Call Details: 1-855-669-9657 or 1-877-870-4263

Participant Passcode: 10169590

The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at https://app.webinar.net/1v5XG4zoW3N and it will be archived for three months.

Links to SEDAR filings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://overactivemedia.com/filings/

TELEPHONIC REPLAY

Call Details: 855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529

Encore Replay Entry Code: 4354432

Encore Replay Expiration Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.