MariMed and Legendary Emack & Bolio’s Launch New Line-Up of Cannabis Infused Ice Creams

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced the availability of a new and scrumptious cannabis-infused ice cream. MariMed collaborated with the legendary Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio’s® to develop and market new and innovative vegan and dairy ice cream in outrageous flavors. The ice cream is an extension of MariMed’s top-selling and award-winning Betty’s Eddies infused fruit chews brand and shares the brand’s commitment to being hand-crafted and using all-natural ingredients.



The ice cream contains MariMed’s superior formulations of full spectrum cannabis oil, with natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Two delicious vegan flavors, Cup O’ Coffee Chip and Chocolate Sunny Days, debuted at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, MA, this week. Additional flavors and wider availability are expected in the coming months.

MariMed Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw said, “We pushed ourselves to make our infused cannabis ice cream as delicious as the best-tasting, non-infused products found in local specialty ice cream stores. With thanks to the Emack & Bolio’s ice cream magicians and our own rock star team, this new ice cream exceeds that high quality benchmark. It’s out-of-this-world delicious.”

Emack & Bolio’s was founded in 1975 by Boston music attorney Bob Rook as a place for his rock star clients to satisfy their midnight munchies after their late-night gigs. Aerosmith, Boston, U2, James Brown and The Cars were some of the groups Rook worked with back in the day. Emack & Bolio’s has evolved into a cult favorite in its specialty ice cream stores in the United States and in stores around the world.

“Working on this collaborative project of perfecting our vegan and dairy ice creams with cannabis has been so much fun,” said CEO and Creator of Emack & Bolio’s Bob Rook. “Lots of testing and of course tasting. Finally, a clean ingredient, great tasting product that’s chill. I am very happy for our fans to now try this exceptional product.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Media Contact:

Trailblaze PR

Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26bdfc4c-44c0-4854-bd84-873fb4dc5680