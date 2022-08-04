Leading Supply Chain Visibility Company FourKites Recognized as a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites ® today announced that it has been named a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain , the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource. To qualify for the award, vendors must be nominated directly by their customers, providing a true measure of that vendor’s business impact in real-world applications.

For the second year in a row, FourKites was selected for helping companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains and for extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and more. Since pioneering real-time supply chain visibility in 2014, FourKites has built the world’s largest visibility platform, now tracking over 2.5 million shipments daily across all modes and connecting the global supply chains of 50% of the Fortune 500.

Specifically, more than 1,100 of the world’s most recognized brands — including customers such as Cardinal Health, Bayer, Dow, Cargill, Henkel, Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, 3M, RHI Magnesita and Eastman — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. A testament to the value it provides customers, over the last 12 months, FourKites has achieved over 80% YoY growth in global customers, 60% growth in total shipments and 57% growth in connected facilities, the latter of which now total over 2.7 million individual facilities around the world.

"For 20 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. FourKites should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great."

"Breaking down barriers and enabling end-to-end visibility across global supply chains requires trusted partnerships and deep collaboration throughout the ecosystem," said FourKites’ Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We are extremely gratified that our customers have once again recognized the positive business impact of our leadership and collaboration with partners.”

Earlier this year, FourKites was named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms for its ability to execute, and with the highest completeness of vision. In addition, last year FourKites was the sole supply chain company named an AI Trailblazer by Everest Group . In June, FourKites announced a new strategic alliance with FedEx Corp. , in which the companies will launch a new platform — FourKites X — to make supply chains smarter by bringing comprehensive and highly granular visibility into multi-modal and multi-carrier operations with the deep network and rich insights of their combined networks.

