O2Gold Announces Regulatory Approval for Return of Machuca Project and Transfer to NEX

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for its previously announced settlement (the “Settlement”) with, among others, one of its largest shareholders, Bullet Holding Corp. (“Bullet”), and Magnolia Capital LLC (“Magnolia”), pursuant to which O2Gold has returned all of the issued and outstanding shares of Buenaventura Gold, Inc., a Panamanian company (“Buenaventura”), to Bullet and Magnolia. Buenaventura indirectly owns, or has been irrevocably transferred, 26 mining claim titles and applications in the Segovia/Zaragoza regions of Antioquia in Colombia (the “Project”). The Project was returned as consideration for (among other things) Bullet and Magnolia relinquishing their entitlements to a US$2.5 million payment that would otherwise have been payable later this year. For more information about the Settlement, please see the Company’s press releases dated June 14, 2022 and July 29, 2022, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, as a result of the Settlement, the Company announces that the TSXV has determined that the Company does not currently meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore, the Company’s listing will be transferred to the NEX on or about August 8, 2022.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia.

