Purple Biotech Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by harnessing the power of the tumor microenvironment to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“This is the first report of Purple Biotech financial results since my appointment as Chief Executive Officer,” said Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. “It is an opportunity for me to emphasize our main objectives. Purple Biotech has two exciting and innovative lead assets in development. We are focused on performing robust studies aiming to achieve meaningful clinical data and are continuing to explore opportunities to expand our current clinical programs to additional indications, while maintaining our cash runway, currently through the end of 2024. We are seeking opportunities for additional assets and collaborations to increase our footprint, through accretive transactions. I believe that together with strong science and by leveraging on our capabilities we can achieve these objectives and solidify Purple Biotech as a significant player within the oncology field.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

NT219

In June, Purple presented Phase 1 interim monotherapy data of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, demonstrating encouraging safety & efficacy profile including one confirmed partial response in gastroesophageal junction cancer patient and stable disease in 75% of patients with mutated-KRAS colorectal cancer.

CM24

The Company initiated the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing study of CM24, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody with the potential to treat multiple cancers. The Phase 2 is an open-label, multicenter study in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CM24 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo® (nivolumab) and chemotherapy. The primary study endpoint is to evaluate preliminary efficacy in 2nd line PDAC.

This follows the recent favorable safety and efficacy data supporting the advancement of CM24 at the recommended phase 2 dose of 20 mg/Kg. The data from the Phase 1b study of CM24 in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) was presented in a poster entitled “Interim Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 1b Study of CM24 in Combination with Nivolumab in Adults with Advanced Solid Tumors” at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting in May.

“Based on this progress last quarter, starting from phase 2, we will be performing randomized studies, such as our CM24 study in PDAC, which we are now in the process of expanding accordingly,” added Efron. “The recent clinical data for NT219 together with previously published preclinical results have shown the potential of NT219 on solid tumors harboring KRAS mutation and we are looking into the development of NT219 for treatment of mutated KRAS patients. In addition, Insulin Receptor Substrates 1/2 (IRS) was identified as one of the pathways for resistance mechanism to other treatments in this field, opening this opportunity for NT219, which is the only IRS inhibitor in clinical development to date.”

“We are ending the quarter in a strong financial position with $38.7 million in cash, cash equivalent short term and long term deposits and a cash runway of two and a half years as we continue to control our costs while advancing our programs. I’m proud of the progress made in the last quarter and we look forward to continuing to advance our clinical stage programs on behalf of cancer patients.”

Financial Results for the three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Research and Development Expenses were $2 million, same as to $2 million in the same period of 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were $1.5 million, same as to $1.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating Loss was $3.6 million, same as the $3.6 million in the same period of 2021.

On a non-IFRS basis (as reconciled below), adjusted operating loss was $3 million, an increase of $0.1 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $3.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted ADS, in the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, the same as in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 3 0 , 2022

Research and Development Expenses were $8.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 15.9%, compared to $6.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $500 thousand in CMC expenses in support of our clinical studies and $300 thousands in wages in support of our growing development activities.

Sales, General and Administrative Expenses were $2.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the same period of 2021, a decrease of $0.2 million. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in employee equity-based compensation (ESOP) costs.

Operating Loss from continuing operations was $10.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 7.9%, compared to $10.1 million in the same period of 2021.

On a non-IFRS basis (as reconciled below), adjusted operating loss was $10 million, an increase of $1.3 million, compared to $8.7 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to an increase in R&D expenses.

Net Loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 was $10.8 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted ADS, in the same period of 2021. The increase in net loss was mainly due to an increase of $0.8 million in operating expenses. Adjusted net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 was $10 million, an increase from $8.7 million in the first six months ended June 30, 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold, under the Open Market Sale Agreementsm with Jefferies LLC, approximately 179 thousand ADSs, at an average price of $3.64 per ADS. Net proceeds to the Company, were approximately $0.57 million, net of issuance expenses.

Purple Biotech Ltd.

Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Financial Position as of:

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021



USD thousand

USD thousand

Assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,006 10,890 Short term deposits 22,010 36,310 Other current assets 1,431 1,273 Total current assets 37,447 48,473 Non - current assets Other investments 187 187 Right of use assets 543 619 Fixed assets, net 237 277 Long term deposits 2,642 160 Intangible assets 20,684 20,482 Total non – current assets 24,293 21,725 Total assets 61,740 70,198 Liabilities Lease liability - short term 195 199 Accounts payable 1,227 1,473 Other payables 3,972 2,578 Total current liabilities 5,394 4,250 Non - current liabilities Lease liability 399 550 Post-employment benefit liabilities 292 292 Total non-current liabilities 691 842 Equity Share capital, no par value - - Share premium 124,951 123,951 Receipts on account of warrants 28,017 28,017 Capital reserve for share-based payments 9,300 8,862 Capital reserve from transactions with related parties 761 761 Capital reserves from hedging (21 )

- Capital reserve from transactions with non- controlling interest (859 )

(859 ) Accumulated loss (106,738 )

(95,905 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 55,411 64,827 Non-controlling interests 244 279 Total equity 55,655 65,106 Total liabilities and equity 61,740 70,198



Purple Biotech Ltd.

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Operations for the six and three months ended June 30, 2022 For the six months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021(*) 2022 2021(*)

USD thousand USD thousand USD thousand USD thousand Revenues - - - - Research and development expenses 8,035 6,961 2,083 2,087 Sales, general and administrative expenses 2,886 3,192 1,507 1,535 Total operating expenses 10,921 10,153 3,590 3,622 Operating loss 10,921 10,153 3,590 3,622 Finance expense 92 122 51 102 Finance income (145 )

(196 )

(89 )

(78 ) Finance expense (income), net (53 )

(74 )

(38 )

24 Loss for the period from continuing operations 10,868 10,079 3,552 3,646 Loss (profit) from discontinued operation - 134 - (2 ) Loss for the period 10,868 10,213 3,552 3,644 :Other Comprehensive Loss Items that will be transferred to profit or loss: Loss on cash flow hedges 21) (



- (21 )

- Total comprehensive loss for the period 10,889 10,213 3,573 3,644 :Loss attributable to Owners of the Company 10,833 10,175 3,536 3,628 Non-controlling interests 35 38 16 16 10,868 10,213 3,552 3,644 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the Company 10,854 10,175 3,557 3,628 Non-controlling interests 35 38 16 16 10,889 10,213 3,573 3,644 For the six months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021(*) 2022

(*)2021 USD thousand USD thousand USD thousand

USD thousand Loss per share data Continuing operations Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD 0.61 0.58 0.2 0.21 Number of ADSs used in calculation 17,897,681 17,454,161 17,981,754 17,530,236 Discontinued operation Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD - 0.01 - - Number of ADSs used in calculation - 17,454,161 - 17,530,236











*Restated, see Note 4 discontinued operation in the annual financial statements.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss

For the six months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021(*) 2022 2021(*) USD thousand

USD thousand

USD thousand

USD thousand Operating loss for the period 10,921 10,153 3,590 3,622 Less ESOP expenses (866 )

(1,385 )

(557 )

(675 ) 10,055 8,768 3,033 2,947









Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss

For the six months ended June 30, For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021(*) 2022 2021(*) USD thousand



USD thousand

USD thousand

USD thousand

Loss for the period from continuing operation 10,868 10,079 3,552 3,646 Less ESOP expenses (866 )

(1,385 )

(557 )

(675 ) 10,002 8,694 2,995 2,971









* Restated, see Note 4 discontinued operation in the annual financial statements.





Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flow

For the six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

USD thousand

USD thousand



Cash flows from operating activities from continuing operation: Loss for the period from continuing operation (10,867 )

(10,079 ) Adjustments : Depreciation 103 107 Finance income, net (53 )

(74 ) Share-based payments 866 1,385 (9,951 )

(8,661 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Changes in other current assets (286 )

(89 ) Changes in accounts payables (90 )

812 Changes in other payables 1,427 (489 ) 1,051 234 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operation (8,900 )

(8,427 ) Cash flows from investing activities from continuing operation: Acquisition of intangible asset (203 )

- Interest received 143 115 Decrease in short term deposits 14,300 8,711 Increase in long term deposits (2,482 )

(1,945 ) Acquisition of fixed assets (20 )

109) (

Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operation 11,738 6,772 Cash flows from financing activities from continuing operation: Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 1,200 Proceeds from issuance ADSs 653 - ADS issuance expenses paid (81 )

- Repayment of lease liability (83 )

(73 ) Interest paid (33 )

(37 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operation 456 1,090



