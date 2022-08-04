Rising Road Accident Fatalities and Contagious Diseases Supporting Demand Growth for Cadaver Bags: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cadaver bags market has reached a valuation of US$ 858 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2026.



In many cultures, a deceased person's body is a powerful symbol since it is a physical representation of that individual. The absence of the body, as in natural disasters, raises questions about the individual's state of life and may have sociocultural and legal repercussions. These elements emphasise the absolute importance of the body's identification in resolving forensic cases. By enabling the isolation, storage, and transportation of the body, cadaver bags play a crucial role in the early coordinating phases of identifying catastrophe victims.

Since their introduction, standard cadaver bags have seen few improvements, and they perform poorly in terms of flexibility for forensic cases, particularly in situations where refrigeration is not present. These problems necessitate the creation of corpse bag designs that are more potent in solving humanitarian issues. Better-designed body bags could make it easier to identify victims of armed conflict or natural catastrophes, which is the aim of several players in this market.

Which Regions are Lucrative for Manufacturers of Cadaver Bags?

“Increasing Criminal Activities, Road Accidents, & Cases of COVID-19 Driving North America Cadaver Bags Market Growth”

North America is expected to lead the world market for mortuary bags in terms of revenue shares in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Rising criminal activity in several nations of the North American region is expected to boost the demand for cadaver bags, as well as the rising healthcare infrastructure is boosting the market growth.

The market in Europe is also expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the projected period due to developed healthcare facilities and other reasons such as the rising rate of accidents, crime, and contagious diseases.

Due to factors including an ever-growing senior population and the rising incidence of various chronic diseases among the people in the Asia Pacific region, the market for cadaver bags is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR over the decade.

Key Segments Covered in the Cadaver Bags Industry Survey

By Material :



PVC

Polyethylene Nylon Polyester Others





By End Use :



Hospitals

Mortuaries Others





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Several new businesses have joined the party, but the industry's major suppliers of cadaver bags still dominate the landscape. Nearly all businesses are experimenting with new product lines and purposefully encouraging consumers to show the greatest adoption threshold.

To launch new products, major market players are heavily investing in R&D activities. In addition, prospective participants are awaiting clearance of their submitted applications before launching innovative products in the market to increase their profit margins.

29 Sep 2021: Mopec introduced the most recent technologies and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. Mopec is a market leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and supplies. A modular, portable, and quickly deployable solution for the long-term storage of human remains is the Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler.



Key players in the Cadaver Bags Market

CEABIS

EIHF Isofroid

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing

Peerless Plastics Mortuary

Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort

Span Surgical Co.



Key Takeaways from Cadaver Bags Market Study

Demand for cadaver bags expected to expand at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Asia Pacific developing as a lucrative regional market for cadaver bag manufacturers.

China’s market for cadaver bags anticipated to reach US$ 43.9 million by 2026.

U.S. cadaver bags market currently valued at US$ 339 million.

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

