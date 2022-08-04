ICPort Closes Seed Round Funding at $20 Million Valuation and is Officially Rebranded to Web3Port

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3Port announces that it has successfully closed the seed round funding at $20m valuation from SNZ Holding, KuCoin Ventures, HashKey, FBG, Spark Digital Capital, 7 O'Clock Capital, MH Ventures, Web 3.0 SEA Alliance, BetterverseDAO, Bing Ventures, AZDAG, and Bo Shen, founder of Fenbushi Capital. The funding will be used for product development, marketing, team growth, as well as accelerating its expansion into the global market.

Since inception, Web3Port has received acceleration applications from over 120 projects. As it continues building up the Web 3 community, it is also laser-focused on its product development. With the support from the investors, it aggressively diversified its project portfolios, and now it has decided to rebrand to showcase its latest product offering and business model.

The name "Web3Port" perfectly reflects its current work priorities and is more suitable for its multichain blueprint for the long term. Web3Port aims to be a one-stop-shop acceleration platform in Web3 to help early-stage projects in terms of user demands, product design, marketing, etc. Web3Port will grow stronger together with these projects and jointly contribute to the Web3 ecosystem. Meanwhile, its new website is available at the bottom of the article.

About Web3Port

Web3Port is an accelerator of Web 3 projects, helping startups build from zero to one and to the next level. Its mission is to create a decentralized and transparent accelerator alliance that brings growth to the Web3.0 ecosystem. For details, see What Web3Port offers to startups.

Website | Twitter | Email: lucas@web3port.us



