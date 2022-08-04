ALK upgrades its full-year financial outlook

English Danish

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that based on a strong sales momentum and the outlook for the remainder of the year, ALK has upgraded its full-year outlook. As a result:



Revenue is now expected to grow 10-13% in local currencies (previously: 8-12%).

EBITDA is now expected to increase to DKK 675-750 million (previously: 625-725).

ALK will publish its Q2 performance in connection with the six-month interim report on 11 August 2022.

