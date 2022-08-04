Global Masks Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Decline from $38,392.7 Million in 2021 to $10,313.0 Million in 2026 at a Rate of -23.1%

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market reached a value of nearly $38,392.7 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.6% since 2016. The market is expected to decline from $38,392.7 million in 2021 to $10,313.0 million in 2026 at a rate of -23.1%. The market is then expected to decline at a CAGR of -9.8% from 2026 and reach $6,174.6 million in 2031.

This report describes and evaluates the global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market. It covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from impact of COVID-19 pandemic, rising air pollution levels, escalating number of smokers, increased number of surgical procedures, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and increased geriatric population. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were counterfeit products, stringent regulatory procedures, and low healthcare access.



Going forward, new COVID-19 strains, a rise in airborne diseases, government initiatives, and a rise in online pharmacies, will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market in the future include environmental concerns, shortage of masks, safety concerns due to product recalls, and increasing use of homemade masks.



The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented by type into N95 respirator, common grade surgical masks and others (comfort masks/dust masks). The others (comfort masks/dust masks) market was the largest segment of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market (value) by type, accounting for 42.0% of the total market in 2021. The common grade surgical masks market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market (value) by type, going forward at a CAGR of -22.4% during 2021-2026 period.



The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented by type into N95 respirator, common grade surgical masks and others (comfort masks/dust masks). The common grade surgical masks market was the largest segment of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market (volume) by type, accounting for 78.6% of the total market in 2021. The others (comfort masks/dust masks) market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market (volume) by type, going forward at a CAGR of -17.5% during 2021-2026 period.



The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, individual use, industrial and others. The individual end user was the largest segment of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market by end user, accounting for 33.5% of the total market in 2021. The others segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market segmented by end user, going forward at a CAGR of -20.3% during 2021-2026 period.



The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented by nature into reusable and disposable. The disposable masks market was the largest segment of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market by nature, accounting for 80.4% of the total market in 2021. The reusable market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market by nature, going forward at a CAGR of -22.7% during 2021-2026 period.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market, accounting for 51.0% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market will be Asia Pacific and the South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of -31.4% and -31.7% respectively from 2021-2026.



The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of regional players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.48% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, Intco Medical Technology Co. Ltd., and Unicharm Corporation.



Market-trend-based strategies for the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market include development of N95 masks with added Bluetooth technology, integration new technologies to enhance customer satisfaction, technological advancements, increasing mergers and acquisition activity, investing in biodegradable and reusable materials, nanotechnology, manufacturing of personalized or customized masks, and development of reusable silicon masks.



Player-adopted strategies in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) industry include expansion of existing production facilities, establishment of new production facilities, strategic agreement with raw material providers or suppliers, and innovative product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the report recommends the masks companies to expand through collaborations, focus on technological improvements, establish operations in emerging markets, establish authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, build strategic relationships with large-scale end-users, leverage social media, establish partnerships with big brands and focus on hospitals and other diagnostic centers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.1.4. Segmentation By Nature

7. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. N95 Respirator

7.2.2. Common Grade Surgical Masks

7.2.3. Others (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Hospitals And Clinics

7.3.2. Individual

7.3.3. Industrial

7.3.4. Other End User

7.4. Market Segmentation By Nature

7.4.1. Reusable

7.4.2. Disposable

8. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. N95 Masks With Bluetooth

8.2. Integration Of Artificial Intelligence

8.3. Technological Advancements

8.4. Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activity

8.5. Biodegradable And Reusable Surgical Masks

8.6. Nanotechnology Enabled N95 Respirators

8.7. Increasing Demand For Masks Through Online Channels

8.8. Increasing Demand For Personalized/ Customized Masks

8.9. General Public Purchasing Non-Surgical Masks

8.10. Reusable Silicon Face Masks

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Restrictions On Supply

9.3. Soaring Demand

9.4. Rise In Pricing

9.5. Future Outlook

10. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

11. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Volume (Units)

11.3. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

11.4. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

12. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc.

BYD Co.Ltd.

The 3M Company

Intco Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

