HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Q2 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 11

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.



Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Thursday, August 11 Time: 4:30pm ET Toll Free: 1-800-954-0602 International: 1-212-231-2936 Conference ID: 22019810 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560944&tp_key=20e2ece390

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

