Odyssey Health, Inc. Launches New Corporate Website

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new innovative corporate website: https://www.odysseyhealthinc.com/ . The new corporate website, like the Company’s previously announced name change, was designed to not only better reflect Odyssey Health’s mission and focus, but also improve communication strategies with current/potential shareholders, institutions, and various scientific and financial publications.

The company also released the latest corporate presentation, which is available on their newly launched website at https://www.odysseyhealthinc.com/investor-relations .

“The launch of our new website is an important next step in the ongoing evolution of Odyssey and will enable us to provide more transparent communications with our shareholders and other stakeholders,” commented Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey Health. “We are excited to offer our website visitors an optimal user experience that facilitates seamless access to the information they need through a well-designed interface while elevating the Odyssey brand. We remain committed to providing timely and easily accessible updates not only through our website but across all of our corporate social media platforms, as we continually work on our research, as well as spread the important message about the need to treat concussions around the world.”

We encourage our shareholders to visit: https://www.odysseyhealthinc.com/ or our corporate social media platforms:

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC: ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, successfully complete the phase I trial, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

