Cannabis Science Conference East Announces Return to Baltimore Convention Center September 14-16, 2022 With New Psychedelic Science Track

BALTIMORE, MD, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest and fastest-growing scientific and medical cannabis conference specializing in medical cannabis, analytical science, cultivation, hemp/CBD and psychedelic sciences, announced today the show’s return to the Baltimore Convention Center from September 14-16, 2022, for its three-day immersive educational experience and networking event.

Entering its seventh rendition and third year in Baltimore, the annual Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) brings together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research experts, medical practitioners, cultivators, policy makers, students and interested novices to bridge the gaps between cannabis, psychedelics, science and medicine. This year, CSC’s 2022 Baltimore event will feature five expert-led educational tracks including: Analytical/Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Hemp/CBD, and new for 2022, the Psychedelic track. This year’s title sponsor is Agilent Technologies.

“We look forward to bringing the cannabis and psychedelics industries’ best and brightest minds together for another exciting year in Baltimore,” said Josh Crossney, Founder of CSC Events; Director of Cannabis Events at MJH Life Sciences and Baltimore native. “Since 2016, Cannabis Science Conference has been leading the way in cannabis science and medical education. Our team was thrilled to launch our first east coast event in Baltimore in 2019 and we’re excited to bring the event back to Baltimore for our 3rd edition of CSC East.”

The conference will also feature their Canna Boot Camp pre-conference workshop Sept. 14 at Evermore Cannabis Company, a Maryland licensed cultivation and processing facility. Canna Boot Camp attendees will rotate through interactive educational zones at Evermore and gain a full understanding of how the cannabis industry works from seed to sale.

The conference will feature a robust exhibit hall with over 100 vendors and local expert presentations from Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Eastern Analytical Labs, Curio Wellness and Evermore Cannabis Company. Cannabis Science Conference will feature over 100 global expert presenters. To view the current list of presenters, sponsors, exhibitors and media partners, click here. Registration information for Cannabis Science Conference East and Canna Boot Camp can be found on their website by clicking here.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the world's largest and fastest growing scientific and medical cannabis event with conferences hosted on the east and west coast of the US annually. Cannabis Science Conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. These semi-annual events are aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, networking opportunities, roundtable discussions, and exhibits. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com.

