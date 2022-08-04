FuelCell Energy Launches New Carbon Savings Calculator

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. , (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power, and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy – today announced a new Carbon Savings Calculator for companies looking to gain greater insight into how the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) produced by their operation across Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions can be recycled and used in their business. This approach provides an alternative to purchasing CO 2 , often times from much higher polluting sources such as ethanol facilities, as many businesses do today, and can help avoid the business risk of rapidly rising CO 2 prices and scarcity of supply.



CO 2 , the most commercially produced greenhouse gas, plays a crucial role in our everyday products and supply chain that can often go unnoticed to the everyday consumer. The gas is used in a variety of processes including refrigeration, dry ice for pharmaceuticals, pH balancing of drinking water, food security (extending the shelf life of food), carbonated beverages, water purification and more.

As society looks to reduce emissions, businesses are setting more aggressive net-zero targets. FuelCell Energy presents a compelling opportunity for manufacturers, food processors, hospitals, and a broad range of commercial and industrial customers to recycle CO 2. Once captured and concentrated by fuel cells that sit on the manufacturing site, the CO 2 has many potential uses. Examples of common use cases for CO 2 are beverage grade CO 2 , meat processing, enabling food transportation and extending food shelf life. It can also be used to make dry ice, applied to water treatment processes, or aid in the production of cement and plastics.

“In the food and beverage industry there is tremendous and ever-growing demand for beverage grade CO 2, however, traditional CO 2 suppliers currently are and will continue to be challenged for the foreseeable future to meet that demand,” said Bob Yeoman, Executive Vice President of B&R Compliance Associates. “Working with FuelCell Energy to upcycle CO 2 for food and beverage applications could provide dramatic benefits like cost savings, independence from traditional sources, and availability.”

“As a company dedicated to propagating global clean energy, we are pleased to offer this unique tool for businesses to gain greater insight into how they can recycle their CO 2 , reduce emissions and save money at the same time,” said Mark Feasel, FuelCell Energy’s Chief Commercial Officer.

About FuelCell Energy, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

FuelCell@escalatepr.com