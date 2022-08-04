Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Financial and Operating Highlights

Completed previously announced rights offering, selling approximately 3.0 million shares of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $37.5 million.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.2 million, or $0.23 per share.

Net assets were $97.6 million on June 30, 2022, as compared to $69.3 million on March 31, 2022, and $91.7 million on June 30, 2021.

NAV per share was $12.84 as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $15.06 as of March 31, 2022, and $23.40 as of June 30, 2021.

GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 166.9% as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 147.5% as of March 31, 2022, and 166.2% as of June 30, 2021.

Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, equating to a 14.0% annualized yield on June 30, 2022 NAV per share.

Management Commentary

“We completed our rights offering in June, which strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our asset coverage ratio and provided added liquidity which we are deploying opportunistically into new higher-yielding investments,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are navigating through the challenging macro environment and have been able to take advantage of volatility in the secondary markets. Moving forward, we continue to focus on our strategy of growing our Specialty Finance platforms as we seek to grow our NII and NAV over time and create stockholder value.”

Rights Offering

On June 13, 2022, the Company announced the final results of a non-transferable rights offering, which entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for every one right held at a subscription price of $12.50 per share. The company sold approximately 3.0 million shares of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $37.5 million.

Net proceeds from the offering will be deployed opportunistically in accordance with the Company’s investment objectives and policies, including into investments in specialty finance businesses.

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data(1)

Q2/20211 Q3/20211 Q4/20211 Q1/20221 Q2/20221 Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $0.63 ($0.79) ($4.95) ($1.12) ($0.87) Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share $0.54 $0.39 $1.58 $1.31 $0.23 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $0.10 ($1.18) ($6.53) ($2.43) ($1.10) Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End $23.40 $22.17 $16.63 $15.06 $12.84 Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.45

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2022, GECC held total investments of $204.6 million at fair value, as follows:

38 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $122.2 million and representing 59.7% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.

9 debt investments in specialty finance, totaling approximately $31.2 million and representing 15.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

3 income generating equity investments in specialty finance companies, totaling approximately $26.8 million, representing 13.1% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

3 income generating preferred equity investments, totaling approximately $21.0 million, representing 10.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

Other equity investments, totaling approximately $3.4 million and representing 1.6% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



As of June 30, 2022, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 10.3%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 33.4% of the fair market value of debt investments and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we deployed approximately $44.7 million into 27 investments(2) at a weighted average current yield of 9.2%.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we monetized, in part or in full, 21 investments for approximately $34.0 million(3) excluding SPACs, at a weighted average current yield of 10.8%. Monetizations include $27.0 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 11.1%. Sales aggregated $7.0 million at a weighted average current yield of 9.8%

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $5.5 million, or $1.06 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $4.3 million, or $0.83 per share.

Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were approximately ($5.7) million, or ($1.10) per share. Net realized and unrealized losses were driven largely by general market weakness and spread widening, largely in June, impacting portfolio marks, as well as a further write-down of investments in Avanti. As of June 30, 2022, the fair value of investments in Avanti was approximately $0.2 million, or less than 1% of portfolio fair value.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, cash and money market securities totaled approximately $34.1 million, exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills.

Total debt outstanding (par value) as of June 30, 2022 was $145.9 million, comprised of 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN), 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM), and 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO). The Company also has a $25.0 million revolving credit facility due May 2024, which was undrawn as of June 30, 2022.

Distributions

On May 11, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The third quarter distribution will be payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a $0.45 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The distribution equates to a 14.5% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on August 3, 2022 of $12.42 and a 14.0% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s June 30, 2022 NAV of $12.85 per share. The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set in the fourth quarter, pursuant to authority granted by the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

Endnotes:

(1) The per share figures are based on a weighted average outstanding share count for the respective period following the 6-for-1 reverse stock split effective on February 28, 2022.

(2) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

(3) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $158,910 and $175,800, respectively) $ 152,446 $ 164,203 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $132,327 and $199,995, respectively) 132,306 199,995 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $13,439 and $129,936, respectively) 2,684 10,861 Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $45,553 and $32,649, respectively) 49,472 37,085 Total investments 336,908 412,144 Cash and cash equivalents 1,728 9,132 Restricted cash - 13 Receivable for investments sold 3,823 766 Interest receivable 2,261 1,811 Dividends receivable 1,335 1,540 Due from portfolio company 23 136 Due from affiliates 37 17 Deferred financing costs 305 376 Prepaid expenses and other assets 80 379 Total assets $ 346,500 $ 426,314 Liabilities Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $3,360 and $3,935, respectively) $ 142,573 $ 141,998 Payable for investments purchased 105,275 203,575 Interest payable 57 29 Accrued incentive fees payable - 4,854 Due to affiliates 985 1,012 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4 290 Total liabilities $ 248,894 $ 351,758 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,

7,601,958 shares issued and outstanding and 4,484,278 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively) (1 ) $ 76 $ 45 Additional paid-in capital 284,359 245,531 Accumulated losses (186,829 ) (171,020 ) Total net assets $ 97,606 $ 74,556 Total liabilities and net assets $ 346,500 $ 426,314 Net asset value per share (1 ) $ 12.84 $ 16.63

(1) Authorized, issued and outstanding shares of common stock and net asset value per share have been adjusted for the periods prior to February 28, 2022 to reflect the six-for-one reverse stock split effected on that date on a retroactive basis.





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 3,055 $ 2,983 $ 6,314 $ 5,425 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 223 68 469 98 Affiliated investments 4 324 25 584 Affiliated investments (PIK) - 1,568 58 3,007 Controlled investments 452 149 909 157 Total interest income 3,734 5,092 7,775 9,271 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 454 453 957 934 Controlled investments 935 640 1,699 960 Total dividend income 1,389 1,093 2,656 1,894 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 390 48 640 81 Affiliated investments (PIK) - - - 282 Total other income 390 48 640 363 Total investment income $ 5,513 $ 6,233 $ 11,071 $ 11,528 Expenses: Management fees $ 771 $ 765 $ 1,551 $ 1,425 Incentive fees - 398 - 506 Administration fees 262 180 483 336 Custody fees 14 13 28 26 Directors’ fees 44 56 107 111 Professional services 373 251 791 676 Interest expense 2,667 2,291 5,337 4,489 Other expenses 194 176 385 352 Total expenses $ 4,325 $ 4,130 $ 8,682 $ 7,921 Incentive fee waiver - - (4,854 ) - Net expenses 4,325 4,130 $ 3,828 $ 7,921 Net investment income before taxes $ 1,188 $ 2,103 $ 7,243 $ 3,607 Excise tax $ - $ - $ 101 $ - Net investment income $ 1,188 $ 2,103 $ 7,142 $ 3,607 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 1,033 $ 1,683 $ (18,900 ) $ (1,732 ) Affiliated investments (110,784 ) (4,052 ) (110,784 ) (4,052 ) Controlled investments - - - 140 Total net realized gain (loss) (109,751 ) (2,369 ) (129,684 ) (5,644 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (4,630 ) 7,706 11,906 17,196 Affiliated investments 109,214 (5,777 ) 101,525 (1,494 ) Controlled investments (539 ) 824 (516 ) 1,368 Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 104,045 2,753 112,915 17,070 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (5,706 ) $ 384 $ (16,769 ) $ 11,426 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (4,518 ) $ 2,487 $ (9,627 ) $ 15,033 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): (1 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.54 $ 1.46 $ 0.92 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): (1 ) $ (0.87 ) $ 0.63 $ (1.97 ) $ 3.85 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): (1 ) 5,194,910 3,918,039 4,878,439 3,909,221

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding and per share amounts have been adjusted for the periods shown to reflect the six-for-one reverse stock split effected on February 28, 2022 on a retroactive basis.