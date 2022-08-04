Checkmk is named Leader in Observability Solution Suites by G2

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29 , the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, has achieved new Leader positions by G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.



Due to so many positive user reviews, Checkmk is positioned in the leader quadrant of the G2 Grid® for Observability Solution Suites. The monitoring tool additionally earned first place in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Container Monitoring for Summer 2022.

More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Based on user ratings and market presence data, the G2 Grid Report positions vendors as Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche. User reviews are gathered from the G2 user community, as well as being aggregated from online sources and social networks.

“I am pleased with the great feedback that our users provided. The high scores at G2 show that the latest updates to Checkmk took our monitoring to the next level. With Checkmk 2.1, we provide new tangible value, especially when it comes to monitoring dynamic IT infrastructure assets and integrating with other solutions in open observability ecosystems,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

Checkmk now holds 45 G2 Badges in total, including the Summer 2022 Badges for Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Momentum Leader Network Monitoring and Highest User Adoption. Checkmk has also made its first appearance on the Enterprise Monitoring G2 Grid® and is already listed as a High Performer.

About tribe29

tribe29 helps to run IT infrastructures and applications in any organization at peak performance. That’s why we built Checkmk, the monitoring engine for each aspect of modern IT environments.

Checkmk is the engine of your open observability ecosystem. It combines enterprise-grade scalability and security with the extensibility of open source software. It integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications and provides powerful features for automating monitoring workflows.

Tens of thousands of users in more than 50 countries rely on Checkmk to ensure the high availability and best performance of their systems. With Checkmk, organizations can help to prevent problems before they appear or trigger fast remedial actions when failures do occur.

Media contact:

tribe29 GmbH

press@tribe29.com

Tel: +49 89 998209700



