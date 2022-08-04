Clean Earth And Harsco Environmental, Divisions Of Harsco Corporation, Named As Top 200 Environmental Firms By Engineering News-Record

Clean Earth appears on Engineering News-Record’s annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list for 12 th consecutive year, ranking in the Top 30 for the second consecutive year.

consecutive year, ranking in the Top 30 for the second consecutive year. Harsco Environmental makes the list for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 29.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that Engineering News-Record (ENR) has named its Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental divisions to the annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list. Both divisions ranked in the top 30 for the second consecutive year.

“ENR’s ongoing recognition of Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental as top global environmental firms demonstrates the Harsco divisions’ strong track records for providing customer-focused environmental services,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “At Harsco, we are committed to continuing to provide innovative environmental solutions that solve the biggest waste challenges of today.”

Clean Earth, one of the largest specialty waste processing companies in the U.S., placed No. 28 on the Top 200 list, with more than $780 million in 2021 environmental revenue. Additional rankings include:

Top 30 All-Environmental Firms: Clean Earth placed No. 8 for the second consecutive year.

Top Firms by Type of Work: Clean Earth placed No. 8 in Construct/Remediation, up from No. 9 in 2021.

Top Firms by Market Segment: Clean Earth placed No. 6 in Hazardous Waste, up from No. 7 in 2021.



Harsco Environmental, a premier provider of material processing and environmental services to the global steel and metals industries, placed No. 29 on the Top 200 list with more than $779 million in 2021 environmental revenue. Additional rankings include:

Top 20 Firms Working in Non-U.S. Locations: Harsco Environmental placed No. 10 for the second consecutive year.

Top Firms by Market Segment: Harsco Environmental placed No. 5 in Hazardous Waste for the second consecutive year.

Click here for the full list of names and ranks of the 2022 Top 200 Environmental Firms.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.



To learn more about Harsco Environmental, please visit www.harsco-environmental.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.



To view Harsco’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report (2020-2021), please visit www.harsco.com/sustainability.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.