Infinidat’s InfiniBox™ SSA II Receives the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” Award at the Flash Memory Summit

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the InfiniBox™ SSA II received a Best of Show Award at the Flash Memory Summit 2022. As the next generation solid state array in the company’s broad portfolio of enterprise storage and cyber resilient solutions, the InfiniBox SSA II was recognized as “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation,” demonstrating that the InfiniBox SSA II meets the most stringent requirements of the hyperscaler, Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Managed Hosting Provider (MHP) customer base. The InfiniBox SSA II stands as the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented low latency and unmatched cyber resilience.



“Winning the ‘Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation’ Award at the Flash Memory Summit is another validation that Infinidat has taken the all-flash storage market by storm with our continual innovation,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “For the most demanding applications and workloads, the InfiniBox SSA II is a state-of-the-art storage solution built from the ground up with the highest levels of enterprise-class performance, availability, and cyber resilience at scale, providing an ideal solution for hyperscaler, CSP, MSP, and MHP deployments.”

“Hyperscaler, CSPs, MSPs, and MHPs set the bar very high for service level objectives as they provide Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) for a fast-growing customer base which demands cyber resiliency and continuous access to the storage resources,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Infinidat for its InfiniBox SSA II showcasing InfiniOps autonomous automation coupled with InfiniVerse AI operational set-it-and-forget-it simplicity. The solution not only exceeds their customer’s SLAs but also provides a 100% availability guarantee, unmatched real-world application performance, and powerful cyber storage resilience.”

Launched in April 2022, the InfiniBox SSA II continues to raise the bar in enterprise storage performance, utilizing 100% solid state technology for persistent storage, which, when coupled with Neural Cache and the company’s software advancements with autonomous automation, takes groundbreaking performance to the next level. The new InfiniBox SSA II delivers lower latency than any other comparable enterprise storage platform in the industry, delivering an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency.

In addition, the SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox customer experience. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise storage and cyber resilient solutions powered by a common software architecture across our InfiniBox®, InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard® platforms, including Infinidat’s cyber storage resiliency solution − InfiniSafe®.

The InfiniBox SSA II is available with Infinidat’s flexible consumption options, as are all of Infinidat’s solutions, including Storage-as-a-Service with Infinidat’s FLX program, Capacity on Demand with Infinidat’s Elastic Pricing model, and traditional purchase.

For more information about the InfiniBox SSA II, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com | Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159