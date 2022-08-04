Copia Scientific Announces the Acquisition of Atlantic Lab Equipment

TAUNTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copia Scientific, LLC, has acquired Atlantic Lab Equipment (originally formed in 2002). With the addition of Atlantic Lab Equipment, Copia has expanded its ability to supply, service, and refurbish automation and liquid handling equipment.

"Copia is excited that such a well-known and highly respected supplier of refurbished equipment and service support will be joining our team," said Bill VanDeWeghe, the CEO of Copia Scientific.

"Atlantic Lab Equipment will be able to serve our customers even more across the country as part of Copia Scientific. We are sure that our customers in the scientific community will benefit from the merger of these two great companies," said Victoria Jackson, CEO of Atlantic Lab Equipment.

Copia Scientific, which was formed in 2021 by the combination of Biodirect, BioSurplus, and Boston Microscopes, is the nation's largest supplier of certified pre-owned laboratory equipment, with unsurpassed expertise in liquid handling, plate-based technologies, microscopy, flow cytometry, and asset liquidation services. Copia Scientific is headquartered in Taunton, Massachusetts, and is well-positioned to support its customers in domestic and international markets.

Copia Scientific prides itself on offering "Science Within Reach", a value statement representing a commitment to quality, variety, affordability, and knowledge-based solutions for researchers in life sciences. Copia is staffed by a team of subject matter experts with extensive experience in a broad range of scientific disciplines to best support researchers. In addition to high-quality, pre-owned lab equipment, Copia offers method development and multi-vendor field service for selected types of equipment and provides ongoing support covering the entire equipment life cycle.

This exciting announcement expands the footprint of Copia Scientific to include the former site of Atlantic Lab Equipment on the North Shore of Boston in close proximity to Cambridge.

Contact Bryan Hoffman (Chief Revenue Officer) for additional information: BryanH@CopiaSci.com

