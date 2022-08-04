New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 33rd location outside of Philadelphia, PA! The brand-new franchise location—led by John Howard, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Delaware and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

John was asked why he wanted to start a business flipping houses. “Real estate has always been a passion of mine, and I see a great opportunity to give people the home of their dreams with a flip. It's a goal of mine to serve my community in that way.”

“Right from our initial conversation, it was relevant that John possesses the passion, competitive spirit, and the driven mentality you would want someone to have on your team. John will do well sharing our New Again values in the Philadelphia area” Chad Arnold, New Again Houses®’ Franchise Onboarding Coach said when asked about what John could bring to the ecosystem.

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Franchise website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Philadelphia, PA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/pa/philadelphia

