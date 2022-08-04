Bazaarvoice names Colin Bodell as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., today announced that it has named Colin Bodell as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Bodell has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, but has been especially focused on hyper-growth tech organizations and growing their platforms at scale.

As CTO, Bodell will be responsible for accelerating global technological innovation in support of Bazaarvoice’s ambitious growth objectives.

“Colin’s transformational thought leadership and retail and technology expertise will be integral in delivering our mission at Bazaarvoice of making shopping radically transparent,” said Keith Nealon, Bazaarvoice CEO. “In today’s consumer-to-consumer economy, user-generated content (UGC) is more needed than ever, and the breadth and depth of expertise Colin brings, specifically in the commerce space, will help drive success for our clients while making our products and services more accessible.”

Bodell is a proven leader who has grown multiple companies at scale and at impressive speeds. Prior to joining Bazaarvoice, Bodell was a Vice President of Engineering at Shopify, working to scale their Shopify Plus platform, and delivering sophisticated solutions to Shopify’s largest merchants. During his tenure Shopify grew to $175 billion in GMV. Prior to that, he served as CTO at multiple organizations, including Groupon, American Eagle Outfitters, and Time Inc. He also held several VP positions at Amazon over his eight-year tenure. While there, he led the Amazon website platform to scale the business from $8 billion in GMV to over $200 billion.

“As a former customer of their products and services, it’s clear to me that the market potential of Bazaarvoice is huge,” said Bodell. “E-commerce purchase decisions are fundamentally made based on experiential feedback – peer-to-peer reviews, ratings and recommendations. These come directly from real users, and are verified as authentic and trustworthy. The company has a huge data set of user-generated content, and we’re only scratching the surface of possibilities. Today, commerce is controlled by the consumer, and having the voice of the consumer at your fingertips like Bazaarvoice does, is invaluable.”

A champion of diversity and inclusion, Bodell sits on the Board of Trustees of anitab.org, and the board of directors of the National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT). He is an advisor to several pre-IPO companies. Bodell has been awarded 11 patents by the USPTO.

Bodell assumed his role as CTO in July 2022.

