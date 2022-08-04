GKN Automotive reaches two million eDrive milestone

GKN Automotive’s eDrive technology is now powering over two million vehicles on the road

Rising demand for electric vehicles has led GKN Automotive to increase the range and volume of its products to its existing customers as well as target newer players in the industry

Its modular eDrive system provides optimal efficiency and performance



AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, has today reached a significant milestone with more than two million electrified vehicles using its eDrive technology on the road globally. The landmark is a key step for the company in decarbonizing the automotive industry and helping to drive a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Rising demand for electric vehicles1 has enabled GKN Automotive to increase the range and volume of its products to its existing customers, which make up 90% of OEMs globally, as well as target newer players in the industry. GKN Automotive’s ePowertrain division offers solutions for all electrified vehicles and is the only company that offers torque vectoring, hybrid transmissions, and modular eDrive systems.

Its innovative modular eDrive system provides optimal efficiency and performance as well as complete flexibility for customers, enabling them to select the best solution for their requirements. It is available as a complete, fully integrated 3-in-1 system with inverter, motor, and transmission; as a 2-in-1 combination system; or as single modules and components.

Last month, GKN Automotive announced its next generation inverter using 800V technology, which enables faster charging times, increased vehicle range, and improved performance for electric vehicles of the future. Its improved efficiency also creates the potential for manufacturers to reduce the weight, complexity, and cost of their electric powertrains without sacrificing performance.

The development of next generation eDrive technologies is accelerated by GKN Automotive’s partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team, with experience gained on track transferred to the road. The two million eDrive milestone has been reached as the eighth season of Formula E draws to a close. The partnership will continue with GKN Automotive collaborating with Jaguar TCS Racing on next season's Gen3 race car.

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive said, “Reaching the two million mark is a significant achievement for the business and is a testament to the efficiency, high-performance and quality of the product as well as our talented engineers across the world. Electrification isn’t new to us, we have spent the past 20 years producing eDrive technologies for our customers, as we continue to lead the industry in innovative next-generation drive systems.”

“Powering electrified vehicles forms a crucial part of our mission to make the automotive industry more sustainable, and this milestone is an indication of our strong progress to date,” continued Butterworth. “We look forward to powering many more vehicles on the road as demand for a more sustainable mode of transport continues to accelerate.”

1 According to market analyst S&P, production of electric vehicles (EVs) rose from 3.4 million in 2020 to a new record of 6.7 million in 2021, with forecasts of production reaching 11million by end of 2022.

ABOUT GKN AUTOMOTIVE

GKN Automotive is the global leader in drive systems. A global automotive technology company that pioneered electric drive systems and is now driving the future of transportation. It is the trusted partner for most of the world’s automotive companies, specialising in developing, building, and supplying market-leading drive systems and advanced ePowertrain technologies.

GKN Automotive’s market-leading Driveline division demonstrates strength in depth, with an extensive portfolio of products that combine value with technical expertise. The technologies span high-volume low-cost vehicles to top end premium cars with complex all-wheel drive driving dynamics. These world-class products are being constantly refined and improved for global customers.

The ePowertrain division now offers solutions for all electrified vehicles and is a go-to technology partner, creating the ultimate electrified driving experience. Its ability to fully integrate eDrive systems derives from its all-wheel drive legacy and leadership. The first eDrive system being fitted to a production car over 20 years ago and is now powering over two million electrified vehicles worldwide.

GKN Automotive is headquartered in the UK, operating in 20 countries, and employing 25,000 people worldwide.

