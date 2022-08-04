Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Reported Net Income of $88.3 Million

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced second-quarter 2022 net income of $88.3 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared with net income of $107.1 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totaled $215.6 million in the second quarter this year compared with $243.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $97.3 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared with $121.8 million, or $4.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Announced Transaction With Investor Group Led by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., Together With J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC and Hill City Capital LP

In a separate press release, Atlas Air Worldwide today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC and Hill City Capital LP. The transaction consideration of $102.50 per share in cash represents a 57% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price per share of Atlas Air Worldwide common stock as of July 29, 2022,1 and values Atlas Air Worldwide at an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, AAWW will become a privately held company and shares of Atlas Air Worldwide common stock will no longer be listed or publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market. A copy of that press release is accessible by visiting Atlas Air Worldwide’s Investor site.

In light of the announced transaction with the investor group, Atlas Air Worldwide has cancelled the second quarter 2022 earnings call previously scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022. The Company is not providing financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022.

Second-Quarter Results

“We delivered second-quarter results in line with our expectations,” said Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Dietrich. “Through the first half of the year, global airfreight volumes exceeded pre-pandemic levels, while capacity remains constrained, particularly on key long-haul cargo trade lanes.”

Revenue grew to $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $990.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Volumes in the second quarter of 2022 totaled 83,922 block hours compared with 93,190 in the second quarter of 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our reported net income totaled $88.3 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared with net income of $107.1 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totaled $215.6 million in the second quarter this year compared with $243.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $97.3 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared with $121.8 million, or $4.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2022 also included an effective income tax rate of 23.2%. On an adjusted basis, our results reflected an effective income tax rate of 22.5%.

Higher Airline Operations revenue primarily reflected an increase in the average rate per block hour, partially offset by a reduction in block hours flown. The higher average rate per block hour was primarily due to higher fuel prices and higher yields (net of fuel), including the impact of new and extended long-term contracts. Block hours decreased primarily due to a reduction in less profitable smaller gauge CMI service flying and our operation of fewer passenger flights, as well as operational disruptions related to an increase in COVID-19 cases late in the second quarter. The increase in cases adversely impacted our crew availability and our ability to position them due to the widespread and well-publicized cancellations of commercial passenger flights.

Airline Operations segment contribution decreased during the quarter primarily due to increased pilot costs related to our new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), higher premium pay for pilots operating in certain areas significantly impacted by COVID-19, as well as higher overtime pay related to an increase in COVID-19 cases late in the second quarter. In addition, segment contribution was negatively impacted by the operational disruptions related to the increase in cases as described in the segment revenue discussion above. These items were partially offset by higher yields (net of fuel), including the impact of new and extended long-term contracts, as well as lower heavy maintenance expense.

In Dry Leasing, segment revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was relatively unchanged compared with the prior-year period. Higher segment contribution was primarily due to lower interest expense related to the scheduled repayment of debt.

Unallocated income and expenses, net, decreased during the quarter primarily due to lower professional fees and lower interest expense related to our adoption of the amended accounting guidance for convertible notes, partially offset by a reduction in refunds of aircraft rent paid in previous years.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our reported net income totaled $169.8 million, or $5.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $197.0 million, or $6.59 per diluted share, in the first half of 2021 (which included $40.9 million, $31.9 million after tax, of CARES Act grant income).

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totaled $418.4 million in the first half of 2022 compared with $425.0 million in the first half of 2021. First-half 2022 adjusted net income totaled $186.0 million, or $6.35 per diluted share, compared with $194.0 million, or $6.55 per diluted share, in the first half of 2021.

Share Repurchases

As previously announced in February 2022, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $200.0 million of our common stock.

In February 2022, we paid $100.0 million and received an initial delivery of 1,061,257 shares of our common stock pursuant to an accelerated share repurchase program (ASR). In April 2022, the ASR was settled and we received an additional 172,887 shares. In total, we repurchased 1,234,144 shares for $100.0 million at an average cost of $81.03 per share under this ASR.

In connection with the announced transaction, we have suspended our share repurchase program.

Fleet

During the second quarter, we took delivery of the first of our four new 747-8Fs. The remaining three aircraft are expected to be delivered throughout the balance of this year. As announced in February 2022, all four of these aircraft are placed with customers under attractive long-term agreements.

In addition, we look forward to the deliveries and placements of the four new 777-200LRFs, for which we are in advanced negotiations. We expect the first aircraft to be delivered late in the fourth quarter of this year and three more throughout 2023.

As previously disclosed, we are purchasing five of our existing 747-400Fs at the end of their leases during the course of this year, the first of which was acquired in March and the second in May. We expect to complete the remaining three aircraft acquisitions between August and December 2022.

Acquiring these widebody freighters underscores our confidence in the demand for international airfreight capacity, particularly in express, e-Commerce and fast-growing global markets, and will drive strong returns for Atlas in the years ahead.

Settlement of 2015 Convertible Notes

On June 1, 2022, the Company’s Convertible Notes issued in 2015 reached maturity.

To settle the Notes, Atlas delivered to holders $216.6 million in cash and 138,509 shares of our common stock. For the value above par, Atlas received 25,957 shares from the bank hedge counterparties, resulting in a net issuance of 112,552 shares.

Cash

At June 30, 2022, our cash, including cash equivalents and restricted cash, totaled $616.9 million compared with $921.0 million at December 31, 2021.

The change in position resulted from cash used for investing and financing activities, including $216.6 million related to the settlement of our 2015 Convertible Notes, $146.3 million for pre-delivery payments for our new aircraft and $100.0 million for our ASR, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities.

Net cash used for investing activities during the first six months of 2022 primarily related to payments for flight equipment and modifications, including aircraft delivery and pre-delivery payments, as well as capital expenditures and spare engines.

Net cash used for financing activities during the period primarily related to payments on debt obligations and the ASR, partially offset by proceeds from debt issuance.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Revenue $ 1,179,971 $ 990,432 $ 2,217,127 $ 1,851,732 Operating Expenses Aircraft fuel 385,882 214,269 630,219 377,820 Salaries, wages and benefits 285,906 208,366 583,925 410,980 Maintenance, materials and repairs 108,055 132,547 226,954 253,680 Depreciation and amortization 74,358 66,661 146,560 134,450 Travel 52,719 39,947 95,487 77,619 Navigation fees, landing fees and other rent 39,091 47,409 78,445 92,296 Passenger and ground handling services 34,747 41,504 69,683 81,569 Aircraft rent 12,613 17,687 25,608 38,443 Loss (gain) on disposal of flight equipment 19 - (6,221 ) 16 Special charge - - 2,633 - Transaction-related expenses - 117 - 318 Other 54,435 61,848 110,292 120,260 Total Operating Expenses 1,047,825 830,355 1,963,585 1,587,451 Operating Income 132,146 160,077 253,542 264,281 Non-operating Expenses (Income) Interest income (873 ) (189 ) (1,113 ) (400 ) Interest expense 19,924 26,992 40,347 54,172 Capitalized interest (3,339 ) (1,850 ) (7,103 ) (3,121 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 689 - 689 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - 113 Other (income) expense, net 837 (4,854 ) 219 (44,310 ) Total Non-operating Expenses (Income) 17,238 20,099 33,039 6,454 Income before income taxes 114,908 139,978 220,503 257,827 Income tax expense 26,650 32,868 50,734 60,784 Net Income $ 88,258 $ 107,110 $ 169,769 $ 197,043 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.12 $ 3.69 $ 5.95 $ 6.85 Diluted $ 2.65 $ 3.53 $ 5.03 $ 6.59 Weighted average shares: Basic 28,243 29,011 28,547 28,752 Diluted 33,679 30,319 34,184 29,900





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 606,567 $ 910,965 Restricted cash 10,361 10,052 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,929 and $4,003, respectively 279,033 305,905 Prepaid expenses, assets held for sale and other current assets 97,057 99,100 Total current assets 993,018 1,326,022 Property and Equipment Flight equipment 5,752,365 5,449,100 Ground equipment 107,302 101,824 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,415,347 ) (1,319,636 ) Flight equipment purchase deposits and modifications in progress 365,920 352,422 Property and equipment, net 4,810,240 4,583,710 Other Assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 122,993 138,744 Deferred costs and other assets 310,976 329,971 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 61,781 64,796 Total Assets $ 6,299,008 $ 6,443,243 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 83,771 $ 82,885 Accrued liabilities 654,498 641,978 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 355,595 639,811 Current portion of long-term operating leases 55,138 55,383 Total current liabilities 1,149,002 1,420,057 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 1,720,082 1,655,075 Long-term operating leases 138,704 166,022 Deferred taxes 397,890 354,798 Financial instruments and other liabilities 28,764 37,954 Total other liabilities 2,285,440 2,213,849 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,227,975 and 34,707,860 shares issued, 28,320,835 and 29,215,702 shares outstanding (net of treasury stock), as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 352 347 Additional paid-in capital 863,014 934,516 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,907,140 and 5,492,158 shares, respectively (337,635 ) (225,461 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 75 (511 ) Retained earnings 2,338,760 2,100,446 Total stockholders’ equity 2,864,566 2,809,337 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,299,008 $ 6,443,243

Balance sheet debt at June 30, 2022 totaled $2,075.7 million, including the impact of debt issuance costs of $20.2 million, compared with $2,294.9 million, including the impact of $31.5 million of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $22.7 million at December 31, 2021. The face value of our debt at June 30, 2022 totaled $2,095.9 million, compared with $2,349.1 million on December 31, 2021.





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 169,769 $ 197,043 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 172,449 172,216 Reversal of expected credit losses (6 ) (381 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 689 - Special charge 2,633 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Loss (gain) on disposal of flight equipment (6,221 ) 16 Deferred taxes 49,981 60,086 Stock-based compensation 5,656 7,466 Changes in: Accounts receivable 28,676 (24,730 ) Prepaid expenses, current assets and other assets (15,806 ) (12,452 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 18,168 (56,271 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 425,988 343,106 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (54,193 ) (43,359 ) Purchase deposits and payments for flight equipment and modifications (329,774 ) (224,922 ) Investment in joint ventures (5,288 ) (1,636 ) Proceeds from disposal of flight equipment 13,500 1,850 Net cash used for investing activities (375,755 ) (268,067 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt issuance 230,000 23,948 Payment of debt issuance costs (2,176 ) (1,257 ) Payments of debt and finance lease obligations (478,940 ) (171,223 ) Purchase of treasury stock (100,000 ) - Customer maintenance reserves and deposits received 8,859 9,029 Customer maintenance reserves paid - (23,932 ) Treasury shares withheld for payment of taxes (12,065 ) (7,432 ) Net cash used for financing activities (354,322 ) (170,867 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (304,089 ) (95,828 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 921,017 856,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 616,928 $ 760,453 Noncash Investing and Financing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment included in Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ - $ 7,928 Acquisition of property and equipment acquired under operating leases $ 488 $ 8,875 Acquisition of flight equipment under finance leases $ 3,154 $ 121,313 Issuance of shares related to settlement of warrant liability $ - $ 31,582 Issuance of shares related to settlement of convertible notes $ 7,901 $ -





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Direct Contribution

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Revenue: Airline Operations $ 1,142,731 $ 955,861 $ 2,138,086 $ 1,782,101 Dry Leasing 41,314 40,404 87,484 80,768 Customer incentive asset amortization (9,864 ) (11,443 ) (19,915 ) (21,924 ) Other 5,790 5,610 11,472 10,787 Total Operating Revenue $ 1,179,971 $ 990,432 $ 2,217,127 $ 1,851,732 Direct Contribution: Airline Operations $ 196,331 $ 231,793 $ 382,150 $ 400,943 Dry Leasing 12,646 10,766 29,555 21,329 Total Direct Contribution for Reportable Segments 208,977 242,559 411,705 422,272 Unallocated income and (expenses), net (93,361 ) (102,464 ) (194,101 ) (163,998 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (689 ) - (689 ) - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - (113 ) Special charge - - (2,633 ) - Transaction-related expenses - (117 ) - (318 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of flight equipment (19 ) - 6,221 (16 ) Income before income taxes 114,908 139,978 220,503 257,827 Add back (subtract): Interest income (873 ) (189 ) (1,113 ) (400 ) Interest expense 19,924 26,992 40,347 54,172 Capitalized interest (3,339 ) (1,850 ) (7,103 ) (3,121 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 689 - 689 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - 113 Other (income) expense, net 837 (4,854 ) 219 (44,310 ) Operating Income $ 132,146 $ 160,077 $ 253,542 $ 264,281

Atlas Air Worldwide uses an economic performance metric, Direct Contribution, to show the profitability of each of its segments after allocation of direct operating and ownership costs. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has the following reportable segments: Airline Operations and Dry Leasing.

Direct Contribution consists of income (loss) before taxes, excluding loss on early extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on financial instruments, special charge, transaction-related expenses, loss (gain) on disposal of flight equipment, nonrecurring items, and unallocated expenses and (income), net.

Direct operating and ownership costs include crew costs, maintenance, fuel, ground operations, sales costs, aircraft rent, interest expense on the portion of debt used for financing aircraft, interest income on debt securities, and aircraft depreciation.

Unallocated expenses and (income), net include corporate overhead, nonaircraft depreciation, noncash expenses and income, interest expense on the portion of debt used for general corporate purposes, interest income on nondebt securities, capitalized interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, other revenue, other nonoperating costs and CARES Act grant income.





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 88,258 $ 107,110 (17.6 )% Impact from: Customer incentive asset amortization 9,864 11,443 Noncash expenses and income, net1 - 4,746 Other, net2 708 696 Income tax effect of reconciling items (1,580 ) (2,220 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 97,250 $ 121,775 (20.1 )% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 33,679 30,319 Less: effect of convertible notes hedges3 (4,731 ) (608 ) Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 28,948 29,711 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 3.36 $ 4.10 (18.0 )%





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 169,769 $ 197,043 (13.8 )% Impact from: CARES Act grant income4 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 19,915 21,924 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits5 2,154 - Special charge6 2,633 - Noncash expenses and income, net1 - 9,418 Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net2 (5,532 ) 1,025 Income tax effect of reconciling items (2,909 ) 5,411 Adjusted Net Income $ 186,030 $ 193,990 (4.1 )% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 34,184 29,900 Less: effect of convertible notes hedges3 (4,881 ) (304 ) Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,303 29,596 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 6.35 $ 6.55 (3.1 )%





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Income before income taxes $ 114,908 $ 139,978 (17.9 )% Impact from: Customer incentive asset amortization 9,864 11,443 Noncash expenses and income, net1 - 4,746 Other, net2 708 696 Adjusted income before income taxes 125,480 156,863 (20.0 )% Interest (income) expense, net 15,712 20,207 Other (income) expense, net 837 (4,854 ) Adjusted operating income $ 142,029 $ 172,216 (17.5 )% Income tax expense $ 26,650 $ 32,868 Income tax effect of reconciling items (1,580 ) (2,220 ) Adjusted income tax expense 28,230 35,088 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 125,480 $ 156,863 Effective tax expense rate 23.2 % 23.5 % Adjusted effective tax expense rate 22.5 % 22.4 %





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Income before income taxes $ 220,503 $ 257,827 (14.5 )% Impact from: CARES Act grant income4 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 19,915 21,924 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits5 2,154 - Special charge6 2,633 - Noncash expenses and income, net1 - 9,418 Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net2 (5,532 ) 1,025 Adjusted income before income taxes 239,673 249,363 (3.9 )% Interest (income) expense, net 32,131 41,233 Other (income) expense, net 219 (3,366 ) Adjusted operating income $ 272,023 $ 287,230 (5.3 )% Income tax expense $ 50,734 $ 60,784 Income tax effect of reconciling items (2,909 ) 5,411 Adjusted income tax expense 53,643 55,373 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 239,673 $ 249,363 Effective tax expense rate 23.0 % 23.6 % Adjusted effective tax expense rate 22.4 % 22.2 %





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 88,258 $ 107,110 (17.6 )% Interest expense, net 15,712 24,953 Depreciation and amortization 74,358 66,661 Income tax expense 26,650 32,868 EBITDA 204,978 231,592 Customer incentive asset amortization 9,864 11,443 Other, net2 708 696 Adjusted EBITDA $ 215,550 $ 243,731 (11.6 )%





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 169,769 $ 197,043 (13.8 )% Interest expense, net 32,131 50,651 Depreciation and amortization 146,560 134,450 Income tax expense 50,734 60,784 EBITDA 399,194 442,928 CARES Act grant income4 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 19,915 21,924 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits5 2,154 - Special charge6 2,633 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net2 (5,532 ) 1,025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 418,364 $ 425,046 (1.6 )%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 218,149 $ 254,981 Less: Capital expenditures 24,298 16,697 Capitalized interest 3,339 1,850 Free Cash Flow1 $ 190,512 $ 236,434 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 425,988 $ 343,106 Less: Capital expenditures 54,193 43,359 Capitalized interest 7,103 3,121 Free Cash Flow1 $ 364,692 $ 296,626

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Operating Statistics and Traffic Results

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Increase/ For the Six Months Ended Increase/ June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Decrease) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Decrease) Block Hours Airline Operations Cargo 79,922 87,675 (7,753 ) 158,347 170,784 (12,437 ) Passenger 3,285 4,713 (1,428 ) 6,591 8,362 (1,771 ) Other 715 802 (87 ) 1,610 2,567 (957 ) Total Block Hours 83,922 93,190 (9,268 ) 166,548 181,713 (15,165 ) Revenue Per Block Hour Airline Operations $ 13,734 $ 10,346 $ 3,388 $ 12,963 $ 9,948 $ 3,015 Cargo $ 13,448 $ 9,903 $ 3,545 $ 12,677 $ 9,525 $ 3,152 Passenger $ 20,679 $ 18,590 $ 2,089 $ 19,832 $ 18,576 $ 1,256 Average Utilization (block hours per day) Airline Operations Cargo 10.2 10.8 (0.6 ) 10.2 10.4 (0.2 ) Passenger 3.5 5.2 (1.7 ) 3.5 4.6 (1.1 ) All Operating Aircraft1 9.5 10.3 (0.8 ) 9.6 10.0 (0.4 ) Fuel Charter Average fuel cost per gallon $ 3.83 $ 1.92 $ 1.91 $ 3.32 $ 1.82 $ 1.50 Fuel gallons consumed (000s) 100,860 111,818 (10,958 ) 190,058 207,404 (17,346 )

Average of All Operating Aircraft excludes Dry Leasing aircraft, which do not contribute to block-hour volumes.





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Operating Statistics and Traffic Results

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Increase/ For the Six Months Ended Increase/ June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Decrease) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Decrease) Segment Operating Fleet (average aircraft equivalents during the period) Airline Operations1 747-8F Cargo 10.3 10.0 0.3 10.1 10.0 0.1 747-400 Cargo 34.7 34.6 0.1 34.6 34.2 0.4 747-400 Dreamlifter 0.3 1.3 (1.0 ) 0.3 1.2 (0.9 ) 747-400 Passenger 4.6 5.0 (0.4 ) 4.7 4.9 (0.2 ) 777-200 Cargo 9.0 9.0 - 9.0 9.0 - 767-300 Cargo 24.0 24.0 - 24.0 24.0 - 767-300 Passenger 5.7 4.9 0.8 5.6 4.9 0.7 767-200 Cargo - 2.4 (2.4 ) - 4.0 (4.0 ) 767-200 Passenger - - - - 0.3 (0.3 ) 737-800 Cargo 8.0 8.0 - 8.0 8.0 - Total 96.6 99.2 (2.6 ) 96.3 100.5 (4.2 ) Dry Leasing 777-200 Cargo 7.0 7.0 - 7.0 7.0 - 767-300 Cargo 21.0 21.0 - 21.0 21.0 - 737-300 Cargo - 1.0 (1.0 ) - 1.0 (1.0 ) Total 28.0 29.0 (1.0 ) 28.0 29.0 (1.0 ) Less: Aircraft Dry Leased to CMI customers (21.0 ) (21.0 ) - (21.0 ) (21.0 ) - Total Operating Average Aircraft Equivalents 103.6 107.2 (3.6 ) 103.3 108.5 (5.2 )